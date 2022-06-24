ELIZABETHTON — It was like old times for Cayman Ratliff at Elizabethton Golf Course. Only this time, he had some company.
Ratliff shot a 6-under-par 66 Saturday to grab the first-round lead of the 28th annual William B. Greene Jr. East Tennessee Amateur golf tournament, an event he has won twice.
With his wife, Allison, caddying for him on her birthday — she walked side by side in the 90-degree heat — Ratliff overcame an early double bogey to move to the top of a crowded leaderboard.
“She walked with me and fed me water and food all day so I wouldn’t lose energy,” Cayman Ratliff said. “I have to pay attention to that stuff now. She does a great job. It’s great to have her out there with me, especially on her birthday.”
Ratliff, a former East Tennessee State golfer who played at Sullivan South, held a two-stroke lead heading into Saturday’s second round.
Tommy Miller, Joe Brooks, Cameron Dugger, Ben Harris and Gavin Sells all shot 68 as the field put together an assault on the course.
Seventeen players broke par.
Tyler Lane, Gibson Miller, Jackson Skeen, Hunter Hartman and Ben Treadway opened with a 69. Lane, a two-time ETA champion, eagled the par-5 14th and followed with a birdie at the tricky par-4 15th.
“You just don’t want to shoot yourself out of it the first day and I didn’t do that,” Lane said. “I didn’t do a whole lot today, but it was OK. I love coming back here. The people here are special and playing here puts my mind at ease.”
Ratliff has a couple of ETA records to his credit. In his 2014 win, he shot the tournament record of 16 under par — 200 strokes — and won by 10 shots, also a record. That year he also shot 66 in the first round.
Ratliff birdied the first hole before a couple of encounters with the trees left of the second fairway led to a double-bogey 6. He shook it off and went on to make seven more birdies.
“In the past I would have been frustrated,” he said. “This year I just want to take it one shot at a time. There’s 54 holes and the winner is going to shoot 200. Six shots on one hole? You know you can make them up other places.”
One last birdie left Ratliff pumping his first on the 18th hole, where he said it was the first time he showed any emotion all day.
“I kind of pumped my fist on 18 when that putt fell because I wanted that one,” he said. “That was kind of my goal, to shoot a 66 like I did the year I set the record. I did probably the best I’ve ever done at staying completely level the whole day.”
Defending champion Nick Cohen got to 4 under at one point but left disappointed after giving three of those strokes back in a 71.
The low 30 players and ties after Saturday’s second round make the cut and qualify for the final round on Sunday.
In the senior division, Chuck Bell was a surprise leader with a 69, grabbing a one-stroke lead over Lyman Fulton.
Defending champion Mike Poe, bidding for his 10th ETA title, opened with a 74 and was tied for eighth.
Tony Gouge and Mike Wood, a former champ from Franklin, North Carolina, who is coming back from shoulder surgery, were at 71.