WISE — Prep football teams from four different states converged on UVA Wise’s Carl Smith Stadium and Wise Central’s Warrior Stadium on Friday to participate in the largest preseason 7-on-7 football tournament in the area.
A total of 16 teams played in the all-day Sling and Shoot 7-on-7 tournament with the A-team from George Washington, of Charleston, West Virginia, defeating Lakeway Christian Academy, of White Pine, 16-12 to win the title.
The event also included Union, Wise Central, J.I. Burton, Lee High, Eastside, John Battle and Richlands from Virginia; Lakeway and Johnson County from Tennessee; Magoffin County, two teams from Letcher County and two teams from Shelby Valley from Kentucky; and two teams from George Washington from West Virginia.
TROJANS BATTLE TO SEMIFINALS
John Battle struggled during pool play but rebounded in the tournament’s brackets to upend Wise Central with a touchdown pass on the final play of the game, courtesy of quarterback Noah Sills.
Sills, a rising junior for the Trojans, is playing football for the first time this season.
He’s better known in Battle athletic circles as a baseball player, but he helped the Trojans to a win over Central, and a quarterfinal win over Eastside.
Battle fell to Lakeway 21-12 in the semifinals, but Trojan coach Bradley Ricker was proud of his squad, which advanced further than any other local team in the tournament.
“The kids came out and competed hard and played well,” Ricker said. “That’s the biggest thing we ask for is good competition in the 7-on-7 tournaments.
“It’s good when you get to see tough competition.”
EARLY UPSETS
The tournament featured four teams each in four different pools to determine seeding for the 16 spots.
Eastside struggled during pool play but advanced to the tournament’s quarterfinal round after upsetting Richlands in the first round of bracket play.
Spartans coach Mike Rhodes said the tournament was a chance for his team to go through drills against other squads.
“It’s a chance for the kids to kid out and compete, and it’s good to be able to do this again,” Rhodes said.
The Eastside coach said the 7-on-7 action helps his team gel with various aspects of the game.
“Most of our kids in Southwest Virginia play all three sports. So we don’t get our baseball and basketball guys right away,” he said. “We use this for timing and learning our coverages on defense and things like that.”
While Battle took a quarterfinal win over Eastside, J.I. Burton came close to upending Lakeway in the quarterfinals.
The two teams battled to a 0-0 tie before Lakeway took a 12-6 overtime win over the Raiders.
Shelby Valley’s A-team knocked off Union in the quarterfinals before losing to George Washington in the semifinals.
George Washington got to the championship by beating Johnson County in the quarterfinals and Shelby Valley in the semifinals.