JOHNSON CITY — One swing can make all the difference.
Thanks to a big seventh inning on Tuesday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, Team Whited (Dobyns-Bennett) was able to down Home of Daniel Norris (Science Hill) in an elimination game in the East Tennessee High School Baseball League 7-2.
A hard hit single by Peyton Grimm scored a pair of runs for the Tribe on an 0-2 count. Grimm finished his evening 2-for-3 with two singles.
The brilliant pitching by a three-man crew of Gage Hensley, Jack Browder and Jake Timbes held the Hilltoppers to just five hits and accounted for four strikeouts.
Sam Ritz had quite the night for Team Whited, netting a double in the seventh that plated Hensley and Grimm.
The game was tight going into the final frame with the Indians leading 3-2, but Science Hill had a bit of momentum. Jack Torbett hit a laser for a triple, but he was stranded when Jaxon Diamond lined out to short to end the inning.
Torbett finished the day with a pair of triples and two RBIs.
Team Whited will take on league-leading A-Town Falcons out of Abingdon on Wednesday evening at Cardinal Park with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.
VIKINGS WHIP BRAVES
The Vikings (Tennessee High) won in convincing fashion 14-4 over the Braves (University High) in five innings.
The Vikings struck first with two runs in the bottom of the first inning, highlighted by a seeing-eye single off the bat of Bryce Snyder to score Brayden Bevins for the game’s first run.
The Braves answered in the second with four runs of their own, all but one unearned. A bad hop allowed J.T. Sipas to reach, but pitcher Jared Graham settled down after that.
Graham mowed down the rest of the lineup after the second inning, surrendering just one hit and walking another. He earned the complete game win on 69 pitches with four strikeouts and one earned run.
The Braves committed four errors, and all but one of the Vikings’ runs was unearned. Snyder went 2-for-3 and scored three times.
The Vikings will take on the second-seeded Demons (Greeneville) on Wednesday evening in the late game of the doubleheader, scheduled to begin at 7:30.