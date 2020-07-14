JOHNSON CITY — The Kingsport and Johnson City rivalry was alive and well Tuesday in the East Tennessee Summer Baseball League.
Team Whited, featuring players from Dobyns-Bennett, built a nine-run lead and then held off a furious rally by the Home of Daniel Norris for a 13-12 victory at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Tied at 3 in the second inning, Greg Pastrick’s grand slam capped a six-run frame for Team Whited. The boys from D-B tacked on three more runs over the next two innings to build a 12-3 lead.
Every one of those runs — plus one more — was needed.
“We had some good hits in key situations,” said Team Whited coach Ryan Wagner, whose squad rapped out 14 hits. “We let them back in it and they took advantage of our mistakes. But it’s good for us to compete against them. They have good arms and a good team.”
Pastrick finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored in addition to his RBIs.
Jake Timbes went 4-for-5 — including a double and triple — and drove in three runs, leadoff man Peyton Grimm was 2-for-4 and scored three times, and catcher Tanner Kilgore was 3-for-3 and scored twice.
Still, Science Hill-based Home of Daniel Norris wasn’t about to go down without a fight on its high school home field. The Johnson City squad scored nine runs over the fifth and sixth innings before the game ended because of the league’s two-hour time limit.
Conner Hyatt’s RBI single brought the Home of Daniel Norris within a run before the final out.
“Our guys didn’t give up when they could have given up after that grand slam in the second inning,” Home of Daniel Norris coach Corey Moser said. “Most teams put their heads down, but we kept fighting. I’m proud of how we performed in the later innings.”
Hyatt finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs out of the leadoff spot. Jet Swartz doubled and tripled and drove in two runs, Clayton Ball was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and Nate Connor had a two-run triple and scored two runs.
“This league has given us a chance to see kids we normally wouldn’t get to see,” Moser noted. “It’s good to see the development of those kids in the program.”
Aiden Byington pitched 4 1/3 innings for the win. He gave up four earned runs off five hits and three walks. Jack Browder notched the save, scoring twice to help his cause.
While not a Big 7 Conference game, both teams wanted badly to win.
“It doesn’t matter who it is. Anything I do, I’m competitive,” Wagner said. “I want the guys to understand there aren’t many team sports playing right now and they better be appreciative of what they’ve got. You can’t take anything for granted. You have to scratch and claw and we had only one inning we didn’t score. We did a good job offensively.”