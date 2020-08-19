The cross country season is going to look different this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Most of the bigger local invitationals will have multiple varsity races with a specified number of teams in each and larger varsity squads rather than just a typical scoring seven. Some invitationals will not have junior varsity races and some will not allow spectators.
Other, more nuanced meet modifications include no team tents — to discourage congregating — and teams in essence warming up, running the race, cooling down and leaving as soon as possible. There also will be no awards ceremony at most races.
Regardless, athletes will still have to compete on the same courses — even if some may be running at different times of the day than others.
LARGE CLASS GIRLS
On the individual side, Science Hill junior Jenna Hutchins is far and away the best runner in the state — and could end up being one of the best in the country.
Hutchins is a two-time Foot Locker All-American, holds two outdoor state records and has a national junior class record.
Her goals for the season should be simple: win state again, win the Foot Locker regional and save as much as possible for the national prize in San Diego.
The state record for the 5 kilometers is within her sight as well, but that would just be icing on the cake.
Tennessee High sophomore Zoe Arrington could be working toward a top-five finish in the state meet as well as contend for a spot in California. Often overshadowed by the recent dominance of Hutchins and Sasha Neglia — a three-time state champ for Dobyns-Bennett who now runs for North Carolina — Arrington has posted some of the area’s top marks at a young age.
David Crockett’s Rachel Dulaney returns for a final season after placing 23rd last year at state.
Sophomore Kamryn Wingfield is Daniel Boone’s best returnee after finishing 22nd last season at state. The youngest Chellah sister, Patricia, is a senior for the Lady Trailblazers and made the all-region team last season.
The defending state champion Lady Indians are going through a massive rebuild after losing four of their top five from last season to graduation. Sophomore Autumn Headrick is the only returning member of the top five, and coach Bob Bingham said she’s made some good strides and is improving.
On the team side, there is no clear-cut favorite, but with four of its top five back — Hutchins, Trinny Duncan, Ashley Doyle and Jordan McIntosh — Science Hill could hold a slight edge. Don’t be surprised if former Liberty Bell standouts Hannah Dawson and Morgan Mahoney break into the top five by the end of the season.
Ashlynn Roy and Breanna Dunn join Dulaney in creating a good core for Crockett, which could make a strong bid for the title.
Among the top individuals back are Sullivan East junior Mandy Lowery and Cherokee sophomore Landry Russell.
LARGE CLASS BOYS
By the end of the season, Boone could have top three places at the regional meet.
Kentucky transfer Levi Streeval, junior Conner Wingfield and incoming freshman Luke Mussard are the core three for the Trailblazers, who always tend to come on strong at the end of the season.
The team that could be hurting the most is Science Hill, which lost true low stick Aaron Jones. The Hilltoppers’ best returner by time is Steven Johnson but they’ll be helped out by Nick Daniel, an all-state transfer from University High.
D-B fields a young team but has a chance at qualifying, Bingham said. Dane Sullins is the best returner for the Indians at 17:42, but Joe Neglia is not far behind at 17:43.
The team that could make a strong bid to push Boone is Washington County rival Crockett. Bryson Livesay, who ran 16:32 in the Nike Southeast Regional last postseason, is the best returner not on the Boone team. He and Gideon Erwin will be a good 1-2 punch for the Pioneers.
Sullivan Central’s Mason Sanders, who ran 17:14 in last season’s regional meet, stands out among the top returning individuals.
SMALL CLASS GIRLS
University High is experiencing a season of change following the resignation of Maggie Whitson. The Bucs are currently without a coach.
Still, University High should again be favored to win the regional team title. Isabelle Johnson is the top returner and the defending individual regional champ.
Individually, Happy Valley’s Holly Moore — who came close to an all-state effort last season — is back for her junior season.
SMALL CLASS BOYS
The University High boys are in the midst of a total rebuild following Daniel’s transfer. The Bucs’ best returner barely had a season-best time under 19:30 last yer.
Considering how few runners are usually in the regional small schools race, however, the Bucs could just pack up with a group running about a 19:30 pace and likely still qualify for the state meet.