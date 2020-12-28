BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech football team already has a win for next season: Playmaker James Mitchell announced Monday that he’ll be returning for his senior season.
The tight end from Big Stone Gap revealed his decision with a video on Twitter that closed with two words: “I’m Back.”
The 6-foot-3, 242-pound Mitchell featured all over the field for the Hokies this season. In addition to playing his tight end position, he lined up at wide receiver, took handoffs in goal-line situations, fielded punts and even was the Hokies’ emergency quarterback during the Clemson game.
Mitchell had 26 receptions for 435 yards and four touchdowns — also running for a TD — in 2020.
In 36 games with the Hokies, he has 47 catches, 796 yards and six receiving touchdowns and five rushing scores. He’s made 18 starts.
The Hokies have lost several key players to next year’s NFL draft, including All-America offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw and star running back Khalil Herbert.
Linebacker Rayshard Ashby, defensive back Divine Deablo, defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt and defensive lineman Justus Reed also recently announced their plans to turn pro.