JOHNSON CITY — Defensive coordinator Billy Taylor will be part of new East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles’ staff, sources close to ETSU confirmed Tuesday.
He’ll also serve as the team's associate head coach.
In addition, Adam Neugebauer of NCAA Division II Slippery Rock will become the Bucs’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Taylor was thought to be one of the candidates to replace Randy Sanders as head coach after Sanders' abrupt retirement in mid-December. Taylor is a former captain of the Bucs and has been on the coaching staff since the program was brought back in 2015 after an 11-year absence. He was also an assistant at the school from 1997 to 2003.
Under Taylor, this season’s ETSU defense was second in the Southern Conference in scoring defense and rushing defense and third in total defense. The team won the SoCon title and finished 11-2 after a loss in the FCS playoffs at North Dakota State.
The Bucs have been in the top three in the SoCon in total defense for the past five seasons. ETSU also held Vanderbilt to a field goal, becoming the second SoCon team to not allow a touchdown to a Power Five team.
In two seasons under Neugebauer, Slippery Rock’s offense averaged 42.8 points and 491 yards per game. Included in those numbers was an average of 337.0 passing yards and a total of 95 passing touchdowns (3.7 per game).
Another report says Furman’s Dru Duke will be hired as ETSU’s offensive line coach.
Quarles has said he hopes to announce his entire staff soon.