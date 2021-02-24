JOHNSON CITY — Two hours before kickoff of East Tennessee State’s football opener, Billy Taylor found himself lost.
The Bucs’ defensive coordinator had his unit prepared for the much anticipated game against Samford, but something was missing.
This had nothing to do with football, yet it had everything to do with football.
For years, Taylor’s father had never missed a game — from the time he played at ETSU and at all the various stops throughout his coaching career. In recent years, the two shared a phone call two hours before the kickoff of every game.
Saturday was the first time that call wasn’t made.
Eleven days earlier, Richard Taylor — mentor and hero to three sons, eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and countless others — had died at age 89 after contracting COVID-19.
“Two hours before kickoff I had to take a walk,” Taylor said. “I got pretty emotional.
“He was my biggest supporter. I probably cried 20 times on Saturday. My dad was synonymous with game day. Every part of it I went through, I had major memories of him coming back to me. It was an extremely emotional day.”
Once the game started, Taylor said he was able to concentrate on football. It was much needed therapy, especially considering that ETSU came from behind for a 24-17 victory.
“When we were on the field, you have a job to do,” Taylor said. “Especially with a hurry-up offense like Samford. That was good for me.
“But I was thinking about him.”
The way the Bucs won — with the defense stopping Samford’s powerful offense cold after allowing touchdowns on the first two drives — would have made Richard Taylor proud.
“Any time we won he was happy, so that’s the big thing,” said Taylor, a native of Morristown who was a captain on the 1987 ETSU team. “We played well after the first two drives. He would be happy about that too.”
ETSU has this week off before returning to action against Southern Conference power Wofford, where Taylor once coached under former ETSU head man Mike Ayers.
Throughout preparations leading up to the game — and especially two hours before kickoff on March 6 — Taylor’s thoughts will be with the “the greatest man I’ve even known.”
“I was so blessed to have the father I did,” Taylor said. “He was my hero. No doubt about it.”