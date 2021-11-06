JOHNSON CITY — In the biggest game of the season, East Tennessee State’s defense made the biggest plays of the day.
With a Greene Stadium-record crowd of 10,416 on hand, the Bucs’ defense set the tone with three takeaways in the first half, setting up a 27-20 victory over VMI that put them into a tie for first place in the Southern Conference football standings.
It was a battle of nationally ranked teams — ETSU came in 14th while VMI was 18th — and the game lived up to the billing.
Jared Folks and Zion Alexander intercepted passes and Tyree Robinson recovered a fumble, and the turnovers helped ETSU jump out to a 21-0 lead late in the second quarter.
“It’s always nice to start with them because you can kind of get some momentum and build on it,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said of the early turnovers. “I thought the defense came out playing well. It was good to be able to jump out. As it turned out, it was really nice because there ain’t no telling what would have got called if we’d had a little farther to go.”
Sanders was visibly upset with a couple of penalty calls at crucial points in the game, especially one for an illegal block that cost Quay Holmes his third rushing touchdown of the day and gave VMI a chance to come back.
As it turned out, it didn’t matter.
For Folks, the interception was just business as usual against VMI. Back during the Bucs’ SoCon title season of 2018, Folks had the biggest game of his career against the Keydets with an interception, a forced fumble and 3 1/2 sacks.
“I appreciate those guys,” Folks said. “That's always good competition. They put the ball in the air a lot, so we had to take advantage of the opportunities.
“I had three (interceptions) in practice this week. They always get on me because I usually drop them. I had a cast on my hand, so I was really focused on catching it. I’m glad I was able to get it.”
The two interceptions directly led to the Bucs’ first two touchdowns. They also sent VMI quarterback Seth Morgan to the bench for a while. He was replaced by Collin Ironside but returned later in the game.
Robinson’s recovery, on a fumble forced by Caman Cody, didn’t produce points, but it happened deep in ETSU territory and snuffed out a VMI scoring opportunity.
“It felt amazing,” Robinson said. “It felt even better just to get the W with my brothers. It’s homecoming, and I saw all my old teammates. It all felt amazing.”
Billy Taylor, ETSU’s defensive coordinator, was especially proud of his unit for setting up the team’s first two scoring opportunities.
“Those takeaways took away any momentum that they had and it set our offense up well,” Taylor said. “That’s something we always try to do, give our offense the ball in positive territory to make their job easier.”
Taylor, who played for ETSU in the 1980s and was a coach before the school dropped football, got teary eyed as he looked in the stands after the game.
“From where we’ve come from, to have this ... a November afternoon, almost 11,000 people,” he said. “Who would have thunk it?”