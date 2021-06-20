KINGSPORT — As former New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra famously said, “It’s like déjà vu all over again.”
The Kingsport Axmen beat the Johnson City Doughboys on a walk-off hit in extra innings for a second straight night Sunday at Hunter Wright Stadium.
With the bases loaded in the eighth inning of the Appalachian League game, catcher Ben Rozenblum lined a single to right field to score Dante Leach and give the Axmen a 2-1 victory. Hits were hard to come by but Rozenblum, a 6-footer who attends Florida International, finished 2-for-3 and was the only player in the game to have multiple hits.
The victory came less than 24 hours after the Axmen beat the Doughboys 6-2 on a 10th-inning grand slam. Kingsport (6-9) moved a game ahead of Johnson City (5-10) at the bottom of the Appy League West Division standings.
The game was scoreless through the first six innings. Johnson City finally broke through in the top of the seventh on Jaxson Crull’s double to right field that scored Ashton King.
The Axmen battled back with two outs in the bottom frame. JonJon Berring's line-drive single to center field brought in Will Spears for the tying run. Spears had gotten on base with a walk. He then stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch to put himself in position to tie the game.
There wasn’t much offense to speak of otherwise. Doubles by Crull and King were the game's only extra-base hits.
PITCHER'S DUEL
Left-hander Peyton Carson got the start for the Axmen and struck out six while walking only two and allowing no hits in his four innings. Damien Torres gave up two hits in two innings and Ethan Axman allowed two hits in one inning. Justin Kenyon threw nine pitches in the final inning and picked up the win.
Johnson City starter Brett Banks went five full innings, allowing just one hit and walking two. Gianluca Shinn threw the sixth and gave up two hits. Ian Foggo suffered the loss after giving up the tying and winning runs.
NEXT UP
Monday is a league-wide off day.
On Tuesday, the Axmen hit the road those days for a two-game series with the Princeton WhistlePigs and the Doughboys travel to Bluefield for a two-game set with the Ridge Runners.