SWVA Notes: McClung NBA debut put on hold

Former Gate City basketball star Mac McClung will have to wait a couple of more days before his first game with an NBA team.
McClung received the call Tuesday from the Chicago Bulls to sign a 10-day hardship contract because of the Bulls’ players with COVID-19 protocol and other injuries.
The Bulls were expected to host Toronto at the United Center on Wednesday night, but the teams announced early Wednesday that the game had been postponed.
That means McClung’s first game will not happen until Sunday, when the Bulls (19-10) host the Indiana Pacers (13-19).
The Bulls currently lead the Eastern Conference’s Central Division.
McClung is the first far Southwest Virginia native to play in the NBA since Jim Palmer — no not the baseball guy — played in the league from 1958-61.
Ironically, Palmer, from Keokee, did not play high school basketball at Keokee.
McClung signed with the Los Angeles Lakers this year immediately following the NBA draft.
After playing in the NBA Las Vegas Summer League, McClung participated in preseason training camp with the Lakers before being assigned to the Lakers’ G-League team in South Bay.
He averaged 19.5 points and 6.2 assists per game with South Bay.
During his three-season collegiate stint, McClung averaged 14.7 points and 2.2 assists per game in 79 total games at Georgetown and Texas Tech.
McClung’s prep career was at Gate City, where he led the Blue Devils to the VHSL state championship in 2018.
He holds the VHSL record for most career points scored (2,801) and most points scored in a season (1,153).
THE CLASSIC IS BACK
After missing last year because of COVID-19, the high school boys holiday classic tournament is back at the UVA Wise Prior Center.
The Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic will run Monday-Thursday at the Prior Center, the premier showcase for basketball in Southwest Virginia.
A total of 12 teams will participate in the four-day tournament.
Action begins with first-round games on Monday with J.I. Burton taking on Virginia High at 4 p.m., followed by Rye Cove vs. Northwood at 5:30 p.m., Ridgeview vs. Richlands at 7 p.m. and Chilhowie vs. Wise Central at 8:30 p.m.
The quarterfinal round is slated for Tuesday with Honaker playing the Rye Cove-Northwood winner at 4 p.m. The 5:30 p.m. contest is scheduled to feature Lebanon taking on the J.I. Burton-Virginia High winner. In the 7 p.m. quarterfinal, Grundy will take on the Chilhowie-Wise Central winner, with the final quarterfinal at 8:30 p.m. featuring Eastside playing the Ridgeview-Richlands winner.
On Wednesday, consolation bracket play begins with two consolation bracket games and the semifinals.
The tournament concludes Thursday with six games on tap.
Consolation bracket games are slated to begin at 12:30 p.m. with the tournament championship scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. start.
Tickets to the tournament are $10 per day. Those planning to attend all four days can buy a tournament pass for $35.
A CHRISTMAS WISH
As you head into the weekend and gather with family and friends and enjoy a warm home and meal, please take a moment or many moments to remember those who don’t have those luxuries in life.
While we are all blessed to have made it through another year, so many are facing the holiday with so many losses.
You would be surprised how far just a kind word or gesture could mean to so many.
Let’s all try to bless someone this season, even if it’s just a kind word.
Merry Christmas.