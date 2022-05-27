NORTON — It was quite a day for Wise Central hurler Robbie Wilson.
Wilson fired a three-hitter and struck out 11 to pace the Warriors to a 2-1 win over Richlands in a Region 2D quarterfinal baseball game on a rainy Thursday.
The big hit for Central came off the bat of Preston Joyner, who cracked a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to erase a 1-0 deficit.
Neither team had a player with multiple hits.
Virginia High 4, Lee 1
BRISTOL, Va. — The Bearcats put together a three-run third inning and made it stand up behind the strong pitching of Isaac Berry in the Region 2D quarterfinals.
Berry tossed a three-hitter, going the distance while allowing two walks and striking out eight. Brody Jones led the offense with two hits.
Luke Parsons took the tough-luck loss after throwing a complete game for Lee. He allowed four hits and four runs, three earned, with five strikeouts.
The Bearcats will play the winner of Friday’s John Battle-Tazewell game in Tuesday’s semifinals at Bristol’s Boyce Cox Field.
SOFTBALL
Central 7, Marion 1
WISE — Lauren Jackson hit a go-ahead double in the second inning and the Lady Warriors were on their way to a Region 2D quarterfinal win.
Jackson finished with two hits , as did Gracie Mullins and Lexie Baker. Baylee Collins cranked out a home run.
Bayleigh Allison got the win in the circle, allowing five hits with five strikeouts in the complete-game performance.
GIRLS SOCCER
Union 10, Marion 1
BIG STONE GAP — Emma Hemphill cut loose for five goals and two assists to power the Lady Bears to the Region 2D quarterfinal victory.
Peyton Davis added two goals and assisted on six others. Also finding the back of the net were Isabella Blagg, Shay Henderson and Jordan Shuler.
GoalkeeperGracie Gibson totaled 11 saves.
Virginia High 3, John Battle 0
BRISTOL, Va. — Adei Ratcliffe scored a pair of goals in the Region 2D quarterfinal contest at Sugar Hollow Park.
Myra Kariuki had the other tally for the Lady Bearcats.
Virginia High will play Tuesday in the semifinals against the winner of Friday’s game between Wise Central and Tazewell.