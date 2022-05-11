CASTLEWOOD — Blake Jones went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, starting pitcher Eli McCoy also drove in three runs and Eastside took down Castlewood 10-4 on Tuesday in a Cumberland District baseball matchup.
McCoy, Will Johnson and Jaxsyn Collins finished with two hits apiece to the winning cause and Collins scored twice.
McCoy held the Blue Devils to an earned run over six innings. He gave up four hits, struck out nine and walked four.
Castlewood pitcher Ryan Salyers logged 11 strikeouts while coming within one out of a complete game. He surrendered seven runs, four of them earned.
Eastside trailed 3-2 before putting together a three-run fifth.
Gate City 12, Union 6
GATE CITY — Carter Babb homered and doubled in his 3-for-3 day, driving in five runs and scoring three times in the Blue Devils’ Mountain 7 District win.
Eli McMurray contributed two hits, Trevor Herron knocked in three runs and Luke Bledsoe had two RBIs for Gate City. Brayden Cox added three runs in support of four Blue Devils pitchers, including starter Ryan Jessee. Jessee struck out seven allowed one run over four innings.
Alex Richardson produced two RBIs for the Bears, who trailed 11-1 after three innings.
Wise Central 5, John Battle 4
NORTON — Ashton Boling delivered a two-out, run-scoring single to end the game the Mountain 7 game. His hit brought in Preston Joyner, who had doubled his way aboard.
Braeden Church went 3-for-4 with two runs scored for the Warriors. Tyson Tester socked a pair of doubles, and Joyner and Logan Sartin also finished with two hits apiece.
Joyner also drew two walks.
Robbie Wilson pitched two shutout innings of closing to garner the decision.
Thomas Walker 5, Twin Springs 4
EWING — Hunter Collins rapped a two-run single during Thomas Walker’s four-run fifth inning, which erased a 2-1 Twin Springs edge.
Collins and Jacob McCurry had two hits apiece for the Pioneers, and Adam Hollandsworth walked three times.
Cameron Grabeel piled up 14 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings for the win. He surrendered four runs, just one earned. Hollandsworth struck out the final two batters.
The Titans’ Tanner Collins drove in two runs and Will Farmer stole three bases.
J.I. Burton 14, Rye Cove 4
NORTON — Robert Emershaw’s two-hit, six-RBI day highlighted the Raiders’ output, which saw nine hits, nine stolen bases and four plunks in a five-inning Cumberland contest.
Cameron Sergent was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and a pair of RBIs. Chris Branham chipped in two RBIs and Dauntae Keys scored three times.
Clay Hart handled Burton’s pitching chores, fanning seven and yielding no earned runs.
The Eagles were limited to four hits.
Abingdon 15, Ridgeview 0
ABINGDON — Jett Humphries crafted five no-hit innings and struck out eight for the Falcons. He also went 3-for-3 in the Mountain 7 win.
Ethan Gibson was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.
SOFTBALL
Eastside 14, Castlewood 2
CASTLEWOOD — Taylor Perry had three hits, two RBIs and three runs scored to help the Lady Spartans wrap this one up in five innings.
Tinley Hamilton drove in three, Leci Sensabaugh plated two and scored three times, and they along with Braelyn Hall banged out two hits apiece. Hall scored twice and Savannah Stanley drove in two runs.
Hall fanned six in three perfect innings before Hamilton, who struck out three, finished up to complete a two-hitter.
Both Castlewood runs were unearned.
Ridgeview 4, Abingdon 2
CLINTWOOD — Caiti Hill went the distance and helped herself out with a 2-for-3 showing at the plate. The Wolfpack scored runs in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Kendall Yates was 3-for-3 and Muriel Dillow finished 2-for-3 for Abingdon.
Twin Springs 17, Thomas Walker 2
EWING — Ryleigh Gillenwater had a two-run home run and Amica Dooley went 3-for-3 in the Lady Titans’ Cumberland victory.
Jess Burke pitched a complete game and helped her cause with three RBIs. Gracee Greer was 2-for-3 to lead the Lady Pioneers.
BOYS SOCCER
Gate City 3, Union 1
GATE CITY — The Blue Devils overcame an early own goal to defeat the Bears with a tying goal in the 11th minute, another in the 25th and one in the second half.
Wise Central 5, John Battle 0
WISE — Lucas Coffey had a goal and two assists in the Warriors’ win over the Trojans. He assisted Ashar Khan and Ricky Onate.
Isaac Wallin had an unassisted goal and Austin Vogler scored on a penalty kick.
GIRLS SOCCER
Union 8, Gate City 0
GATE CITY — Emma Hemphill scored four first-half goals and the Lady Bears built a 6-0 lead.
Peyton Davis had a goal and two assists and Isabella Blagg added a goal before intermission in the Mountain 7 win.
Abingdon 6, Ridgeview 0
ABINGDON — Jenny Copeland had the hat trick and McKinzie Williams, Chloe Turman and Eliza Burcher scored once apiece in the Lady Falcons’ Mountain 7 win.
Turman notched two assists, and Mary Hitch, Megan Kidd and Riley Cvetkovski added one apiece.