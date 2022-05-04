CASTLEWOOD — Adam Hollandsworth did his part in a Cumberland District pitchers’ duel on Tuesday, hurling a two-hitter that spurred Thomas Walker to a 5-0 baseball win over Castlewood.
The game was scoreless until the top of the seventh inning when the Pioneers broke through against Austin Kiser.
Hollandsworth racked up eight strikeouts against only one walk. All runs charged to Kiser, who struck out 10, were unearned.
Jordan Bertram and Jacob McCurry each went 3-for-4.
Following a one-out error by Castlewood, McCurry put Thomas Walker in front with an RBI single. Bertram added a run-scoring hit with two away, then Cameron Grabeel produced a bases-clearing double.
J.I. Burton 14, Eastside 2
COEBURN — The Raiders took care of business in five innings behind four Dauntae Keys RBIs and two hits apiece from Chris Branham, Noa Godsey and Miguel Madrigal.
Keys also accounted for three runs and two walks. Branham, who homered, scored three times and Godsey twice.
Cameron Sergent, Madrigal and Robert Emershaw contributed two RBIs apiece. Buchanan totaled four runs.
J.I. Burton pitcher Clay Hart went the whole way, striking out six.
Abingdon 9, Union 3
BIG STONE GAP — Landon Greer, Ethan Gibson, Braiden Mock, Cole Lambert and Elijah Parks each had two hits for the Falcons, who put together a six-run sixth to break a 3-3 tie in the Mountain 7 District game.
Greer launched a home run, drove in two runs and scored twice. Gibson had two RBIs and Mock added two runs and two stolen bases.
Alex Richardson and Seth Cox went 2-for-3 for the Bears.
Gate City 10, John Battle 7, 8 innings
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Trevor Herron’s sacrifice fly broke a 7-7 tie in the top of the eighth inning, pointing the Blue Devils to victory.
Luke Bledsoe and Brayden Cox banged out two hits apiece for Gate City. Eli McMurray drove in two runs and Bledsoe scored a pair.
Porter Gobble went 2-for-3 with two walks and four runs scored for the Trojans. Gavin Ratliff was 2-for-5 and Jon Allen Richardson drew five bases on balls.
Rye Cove 9, Twin Springs 5
NICKELSVILLE — Zach Baker went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Dawson Kern, Andrew Jessee and Landon Lane each drove in two runs and the Eagles dropped their Scott County and Cumberland rivals.
John Kern turned in a 2-for-4 game, also holding the Titans to one run over 4 1/3 innings of winning relief.
Ryan Horne and Josh Dorton each went 3-for-4 for Twin Springs, which Horne scoring twice. Mason Elliott coupled two RBIs with two walks.
Wise Central 17, Lee 4
BEN HUR — Logan Sartin led the Warriors in the Mountain 7 rout, finishing 4-for-4 with four runs scored.
Ashton Bolling was 3-for-4 with four RBIs, Preston Joyner was 3-for-3 and crossed the plate three times and Casey Dotson was 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs for Central. Tyson Tester had two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored, and Braeden Church had two hits and drove in two.
Bryce Moritz scored two of Lee’s four runs.
SOFTBALL
Eastside 9, J.I. Burton 3
COEBURN — Emmaleigh Banks finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Tinley Hamilton struck out nine over six innings for the Lady Spartans.
Braelyn Hall and Reagan McCoy each went 3-for-4, Hamilton was 2-for-4 and all three scored twice. Adding a 2-for-4 day to the victory was Savannah Stanley.
Hamilton gave up three runs, but all were unearned. She held the Lady Raiders to five hits before Hall pitched a clean seventh inning.
Abingdon 10, Union 6
ABINGDON — Alyssa Lindsey and Allyson Yeary each collected three hits in four at-bats with Lindsey recording three RBIs for the Lady Falcons.
Abingdon pitcher Hannah Dillard tossed a complete game, yielding just one earned run.
Hannah Mullins was 3-for-4 and Megan Day 2-for-4 for the Lady Bears.
BOYS SOCCER
Gate City 8, John Battle 0
BRISTOL, Va. — Luke Stokes cut loose for four goals and an assist for the Blue Devils.
Alex Eastman accounted for two goals and Jacob Hartsock two assists in Gate City’s regular-season finale. Kei Wei Ni deposited a goal off a penalty kick, Zach Baker also scored and Caleb Bolling chipped in an assist.
Goalkeeper Ryland Mullins required just one save to record a shutout.
GIRLS SOCCER
Abingdon 5, Union 3
BIG STONE GAP — Isabella Blagg and Peyton Davis scored first-half goals to help the Lady Bears forge a 2-2 halftime tie, but the Lady Falcons took charge of the Mountain 7 matchup from there.
Emma Hemphill tallied for Union in the second half.
John Battle 2, Gate City 0
GATE CITY — Hannah Meade and Taylor Wallace scored in the Lady Trojans’ Mountain 7 road win.