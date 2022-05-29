ABINGDON — Brenna Green delivered a two-out, bases-loaded single to left field in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift Abingdon to an 8-7 win over Tunstall on Saturday in the first round of the Region 3D tournament.
Green, who finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs in the game, came through with the clutch hit after Kendel Yates hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at 7.
Abingdon advanced to face host Carroll County on Monday in the region quarterfinals.
GIRLS TENNIS
WISE — The Lebanon girls tennis team held off J.I. Burton 5-4 on Saturday to capture the Region 1D team championship.
Playing at Virginia-Wise’s Humphreys Tennis Complex, the Lady Pioneers earned the title thanks to doubles wins at Nos. 2 and 3. After Burton’s Abby Phipps and Carly Tomko dropped Ava Deckard and Isabell Ashby at No. 1 doubles, Lebanon got wins from Averi Russell and Calli Dye at No. 2, and Bailey Collins and Makenzie Boyd at No. 3.
Deckard, Russell and Collins earned singles wins for Lebanon and Phipps, Tomko and Emily Duff picked up singles victories for the Lady Raiders.