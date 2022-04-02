PINEVILLE, Ky. — Thomas Walker’s Cameron Grabeel was the head honcho on Friday.
Grabeel struck out 19 batters and pitched a one-hitter, also rapping out two doubles and driving in three runs to lead the Pioneers to a 10-3 nondistrict baseball win at Bell County.
The Pioneers belted out five of their half-dozen doubles in a seven-run second inning.
Jordan Bertram’s two-bagger knocked in two runs during the big inning, which included RBI doubles from Nick Kimberlin, Jacob McCurry, Grabeel and Hunter Collins.
None of the three runs allowed by Grabeel, who issued no walks, were earned. From an offensive standpoint, he enjoyed a 2-for-3 day.
Collins batted 2 for 4 while McCurry closed at 2 for 5 with two runs and a pair of RBIs.
Bell County’s lone hit came early as Blake Burnett delivered a two-out, first-inning single.
Union 11, Eastside 1
BIG STONE GAP — Cole Chandler drove in four runs in a 2-for-2 day and Sam Whitman hurled a five-inning one-hitter for the Bears.
Eli Blanton, Seth Cox, Caiden Bartee and Bradley Bunch each went 2-for-3, with Blanton driving in two and scoring twice, Cox also plating two runs.
John Ryan Hurley scored three times and Whitman tallied four strikeouts against a pair of walks.
The Spartans’ Clay Ward went 1 for 1 and drew a walk.
Rye Cove 6, Hancock County 4
Rye Cove 7, Hancock County 5
CLINCHPORT— Rye Cove’s opening victory saw just two hits per team, but the Eagles used eight stolen bases, three walks and three hit by pitches to pull out the win.
John Kern and Logan Barnette doubled for the Eagles. Landon Lane swiped three bases, Dawson Kern stole a pair and both players accounted for two runs. Andrew Jessee also supplied two thefts to help make a winner out of Dawson Kern, who went all five innings, wasn’t touched for an earned run and struck out seven.
In the second game, Lane snapped a 5-5 fifth-inning tie with an RBI groundout and Peyton Darnell came through with a run-scoring single. Lane, Darnell and John Kern each finished 3-for-3 with Lane and Darnell driving in a pair of runs apiece. Jessee was 1-for-1 with two walks and two stolen bases and three runs scored.
All runs surrendered by pitcher John Kern were unearned. Giving up two hits, he totaled five Ks.
John Battle 16, Ridgeview 1
BRISTOL, Va. — Landon Odum and Nolan Sailor drove in four runs apiece in the Trojans' no-doubt Mountain 7 win.
Odum was 3-for-4 with a double, and Sailor doubled and homered in a 2-for-3, three-run day. Eiljah Childress reached base four times in a 2-for-2 effort in which he walked, was hit by a pitch and produced three runs to go with three stolen bases.
Will Purifoy drove in three in a 2-for-3 day, Jon Allan Richardson paired three walks with two runs and Porter Gobble fanned seven batters in a three-inning start for Battle.
Rural Retreat 16, Castlewood 5
RURAL RETREAT — The Indians pushed across six runs in the bottom of the fourth to build a 13-5 lead.
Ryan Salyers homered with a runner aboard in Castlewood’s half of the second inning. He and Peyton King each had two RBIs and a pair of walks. Coleman Cook drew two bases on balls and scored twice.
Abingdon 25, Lee 1, 5 innings
BEN HUR — Ethan Gibson went 4-for-4 — with a grand slam, a triple, six RBIs and five runs scored — to highlight a 20-hit Falcons assault.
Elijah Parks doubled and drove in five runs in a 4-for-5 effort. Jeff Humphreys went 3-for-4 with pair of RBIs and two runs scored. Humphreys also struck out eight 4 1/3 innings on the mound.
Cole Lambert tripled and doubled and drove in two for the Falcons.
SOFTBALL
Wise Central 12, Eastside 2
NORTON — Taylor Cochran went 4-for-4 with a double to lead the Lady Warriors to the nondistrict win.
Katherine Hopkins had a homer and a double in a 3-for-4 effort and scored twice. Lauren Jackson also went 3-for-4, turning one of her hits into a double, and Emily Sturgill connected for a pair of two-baggers. Jackson and Sturgill scored two times apiece.
Central pitcher Jill Sturgill struck out five.
Taylor Perry went 2-for-2 to Eastside.
Abingdon 14, Lee 4, 5 innings
ABINGDON — Muriel Dillow finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored in the Lady Falcons' Mountain 7 victory.
Alyssa Lindsey, Cathryn Henley and Ally Yeary had two hits apiece, with Lindsey plating two runs and scoring two, Henley crossing the plate three times and Yeary also driving in a pair. Dillow and Yeary tripled in support of Kendall Yates, who held the Lady Generals to three hits and no earned runs.
Emma Fortner recorded two hits, stole two bases and scored twice to lead Lee. Chloe Calton notched two RBIs.
Union 7, Thomas Walker 1
EWING — Ava Collinsworth racked up 15 strikeouts in pitching a two-hitter for the Lady Bears.
The first-inning run charged to Collinsworth was unearned.
Thomas Walker’s Eden Muncy amassed 15 strikeouts of her own, but Union busted through for six runs between the third and fourth innings.
Megan Day went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs, and Addison Toney drove in two runs in a 2-for-4 showing. Each player socked a double.
Late game
J.I. Burton 15, Holston 2
DAMASCUS — Kinley Taylor finished 3-for-3 and scored three times and pitcher MacKenzie Franklin added a 3-for-4 performance in the Lady Raiders' Thursday win.
Of the Lady Black Raiders’ 16 hits, all but one — a Franklin triple — were singles. Kari Durham drove in two and scored three times, Savannah Adams stole a pair of bases and scored twice, and A’nyah Hollinger plated two runs, each finishing with two hits. Maclana Sensabaugh accounted for three RBIs and two walks.
Ella Wright went 2-for-2 with a double for Holston, which had only five hits.
BOYS SOCCER
Gate City 2, Wise Central 0
NORTON — Caiden Poole got the Blue Devils on the board early and Luke Stokes tacked on a goal before halftime.
Daniel Mann and then Hunter Lawson each doled out an assist.
GIRLS SOCCER
Abingdon 10, Lee 0
BEN HUR — Ella Seymour cut loose for four goals, and Jaclyn Boles and Chloe Turman found the back of the net two times each in the Lady Falcons' road win.
Eliza Burcher and Riley Cvetknovski chipped in a goal apiece.