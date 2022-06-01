GRUNDY — Jaxsyn Collins had four hits, including a triple, and scored two runs in the leadoff spot for Eastside, which rolled to a 13-3 win over Grundy in the Region 1D baseball quarterfinals Tuesday.
Blake Jones had a double, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Spartans. Jeremy Sexton finished with two hits and two RBIs, Chris Steele had two hits, and Adam Burke and Will Johnson each drove in two runs.
Trey Bush struck out nine, gave up four hits and no walks in a complete seven-inning game.
Eastside will play Lebanon on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the regional semifinals at Stallard Field in Wise.
Rural Retreat 5, J.I. Burton 4
NORTON — Caleb McCurdy had a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, but the Raiders fell just short against the Indians.
McCurdy finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Burton led 2-0 in the second inning after McCurdy singled and Chris Branham was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Justin Filman was 2-for-3 and drove in two runs to lead Rural Retreat. Noah Bandrimer was the winning pitcher after striking out six, allowing four hits and giving up no earned runs over 5 1/3 innings.
Rural Retreat advanced to play Chilhowie, an 8-1 winner over Honaker, in Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal game at Stallard Field in Wise.
Lebanon 11, Rye Cove 0
LEBANON — The Pioneers made quick work of the Eagles with the game ending after 4½ innings. Dagan Barton and Eli Breeding combined on a two-hit shutout.
Chance Parker was 3-for-3 with three runs scored. Zach Hertig drove in two runs and Barton finished with two hits.
SOFTBALL
Eastside 5, Patrick Henry 2
COEBURN — Tinley Hamilton swung a big bat with two hits, including a double, and had two RBIs to help send the Lady Spartans to a Region 1D quarterfinal victory over the Lady Rebels.
Taylor Perry also finished with two hits and two RBIs and Savannah Stanley totaled two hits, including a double for Eastside, which will play Northwood on Wednesday in the regional semifinals. Northwood beat Honaker 2-1 to advance.
Hamilton struck out nine over five innings to pick up the win. Braelyn Hall added three more strikeouts over the final two innings.
Lebanon 6, Rye Cove 4
LEBANON — The Lady Eagles stranded eight baserunners over the first four innings, which proved costly in the Region 1D loss to the Lady Pioneers.
Rheagan Waldon had three hits and Mackenzie Hood had two to lead the Rye Cove offense. Gracie Turner scored two of the four runs.
The Lady Pioneers will face off with J.I. Burton in the semifinals on Wednesday.
J.I. Burton 10, Grundy 0
GRUNDY — Kensie Franklin pitched a one-hit shutout, racking up nine strikeouts, and the Lady Raiders blew away the Golden Wave in the Region 1D quarterfinals.
Alyssa Hollinger had two hits and two RBIs, and Jordan Mooney and Kenley Taylor also drove in two runs each for J.I. Burton. Macie Sensabaugh scored three runs.
BOYS SOCCER
Virginia High 3, Gate City 1
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Jacob Hartsock had a 30-foot tying goal off an assist from Tyler Austin, but the Blue Devils couldn’t keep up with the speedy Bearcats in the Region 2D semifinals at East River Soccer Complex.
Prince Poku netted two goals and Aquemini Martin scored one for Virginia High, which will play Graham on Thursday for the region championship. Bailey Owens added an assist.
Graham 4, Wise Central 2
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Brayden Surface had a goal and an assist to lead the G-Men.
Blake Graham, Carter Nipper and Ben Morgan also scored and Ethan Church had an assist for Graham.
Rick Onate and Lucas Coffey recorded goals for Wise Central.