NORTON — After falling behind in the first quarter, Wise Central reeled off 31 unanswered points to knock off Union 31-7 in a Mountain 7 District collision on Friday night.
The Bears struck first when Zavier Lomax scored on 1-yard touchdown run. However, the Warriors’ defense slowed the ground game from that point, holding Union to 47 rushing yards total.
Ricky Onate nailed a 20-yard field goal, Braeden Church hit Tyson Tester on a 9-yard TD pass and Wise Central carried a 10-7 lead into halftime.
Church added a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter.
The Warriors pulled away in the final quarter with Boggs scoring on a 1-yard run and Tester capping it off with a 12-yard touchdown run.
Boggs led Central’s rushers with 20 carries for 72 yards. The Warriors had 49 rushes for 218 yards.
Ridgeview 50, John Battle 0
BRISTOL, Va. — Cannon Hill scored on an 18-yard touchdown run and returned a punt for a touchdown to lead the Wolfpack to the Mountain 7 win.
Zander Boggs had the game’s first score on a 3-yard touchdown run. Koda Counts set the tone to start the second half by blocking a punt and returning it for a touchdown.
Grundy 48, J.I. Burton 36
GRUNDY — Ironman Ian Scammell carried the ball 38 times for 294 yards and five touchdowns for the G-Men.
Ethan Roberts added 12 carries for 96 yards, including a 39-yard TD. Grundy averaged 8.3 yards per rush, piled up 472 yards overall and was perfect on all six of its 2-point conversions.
Brayden Dutton gave Burton an early lead by going 10 yards for the first of his four touchdown runs. He had 16 carries for 106 yards, and teammate Xadrian Tayborn had nine carries for 85 yards and also had 45 receiving yards.
Raiders quarterback Jayman Buchanan passed for 59 yards, rushed for 52 and made an interception on the defensive side. Drew Culbertson accounted for Burton’s other touchdown on a 14-yard run.
Thomas Walker 50, Bland 20
BLAND — Darrin Gulley passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another in the Pioneers’ romp over the Bears.
Zack Kidwell had a passing and receiving touchdown. Elijah Harper, Alex Small and Kris Barci also had touchdown catches. Noah Austin and Xander Spears had rushing touchdowns.
Riley McCurry led the defense, Noah Cavin forced a fumble and Dylan McCurry had a fumble recovery.
Graham 56, Virginia High 17
BLUEFIELD — Brody Jones gave the Bearcats an early lead on a touchdown run and they stayed competitive for most of the first half before the G-Men went on a scoring spree.
Jones found Patrick Poku on a pass play for Virginia High’s other touchdown.