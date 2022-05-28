BRISTOL, Tenn. — Wise Central won the top three singles matches and the top two doubles matches in a 5-4 victory over John Battle to capture the Region 2D girls tennis championship on Friday.
Jaida Meade, Montana Stafford and Emilee Mullins all won in straight sets for the Lady Warriors, but those victories were countered by John Battle wins by Claire Kreutzer, Mackenzie Smith and Allison Smith.
The Smiths teamed up to win their doubles match, but Central recorded wins with its No. 1 duo of Meade and Mullins and Makenna Powers and Stafford at No. 2 to pull out the championship-clinching victory.
J.I. Burton 5, Grundy 1
HARROGATE — Naomi Shortt came up a little short in a tough three-set loss at No. 1 singles, but the rest of the singles lineup picked up victories in the Lady Raiders’ semifinal victory over the Lady Wave.
Abby Phipps, Eden Shortt and Carly Tomko each scored 6-0, 6-1 victories. Maddie Sargent marched to a 6-1, 6-1 win, and Emily Duff swept to a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
Lebanon 5, Thomas Walker 3
HARROGATE — Autumn Collingsworth won her No. 5 singles match and teamed with Patricia Bigge for a victory at No. 3 doubles, but it wasn’t enough in a battle of the Lady Pioneers.
Savannah Smith captured her No. 4 singles match 6-3, 6-3.
Lebanon will face J.I. Burton in the Region 1D championship Saturday morning at Virginia-Wise.
BASEBALL
John Battle 13, Tazewell 3
BRISTOL, Va. — The Trojans scored seven runs in the second inning on their way to a mercy-rule victory in the Region 1D quarterfinals.
Ryan Mix put up 3s across the board, finishing 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Jon Allan Richardson had two hits, including a double, and finished with two RBIs. Porter Gobble also drove in two runs.
Noah Sills scattered five hits over five innings for the win.
John Battle will play at Virginia High on Tuesday in the regional semifinals.
GIRLS SOCCER
Graham 4, Gate City 0
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Ella Dales netted two goals, and Morgan Murphy and Emmy Spaulding had one each in the Lady Wave’s shutout of the Lady Blue Devils in the Region 2D quarterfinals.
Reagyn Ramsey tallied an assist.