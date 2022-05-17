GATE CITY — Gate City brought the drama in the opening round of the Mountain 7 District baseball tournament.
After falling behind 8-1, the Blue Devils unleashed a seven-run fifth inning on their way to an 11-10 win over Lee High at the Scott County Sports Complex.
Ryan Jessee finished 3-for-5 with five RBIs and Luke Bledsoe drove in two runs for Gate City, which advanced to play Abingdon on Tuesday in the district semifinals at Abingdon.
After finding themselves down 11-8, the Generals rebounded by scoring two runs in the top of the seventh, but they could get no closer.
Luke Parsons finished 2-for-2 with five RBIs for Lee, while Caleb Leonard went 2-for-4 with a RBI and Dan Moritz added three RBIs.
Central 11, Ridgeview 5
WISE — The Warriors got three hits and an RBI from Preston Joyner and two hits apiece from Tyson Tester, Robbie Wilson and Shawn Phillips in the Mountain 7 tournament win.
Wilson had three RBIs, Phillips drove in two runs and Tester had one RBI.
The Warriors will play John Battle in Tuesday’s semifinals at Abingdon.
Terran Owens, Brady Fleming and Brandon Beavers each had two hits for Ridgeview.
John Battle 12, Union 4
BRISTOL, Va. — Landon Odum went 4-for-4 with three RBIs to power the Trojans to the Mountain 7 tournament victory.
Porter Gobble and Will Purifoy each finished 2-for-3 for Battle.
Union’s John Ryan Hurley and Sam Whitman each finished with two hits and two RBIs.
Eastside 10, Thomas Walker 4
EWING — The Spartans scored a combined nine runs in the fourth and fifth innings to pull away for the win in the final Cumberland District game of the regular season.
The game was suspended Friday because of rain.
Tanner Perry, Jeremy Sexton and Christopher Steele had two hits apiece for Eastside. Blake Jones and Jaxsyn Collins each finished with two RBIs.
Nick Kimberlin had two RBIs for Thomas Walker.
SOFTBALL
Gate City 10, Lee High 0
GATE CITY — Makayla Bays and Kady Davidson each went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Addie Gibson finished 2-for-4 and scored four runs in the Lady Blue Devils’ first-round Mountain 7 tournament win.
One of Bays’ hits was a homer.
Abby Davidson picked up the win after allowing two hits in pitching a complete- game shutout.
Gate City will play Ridgeview on Tuesday in the district semifinals at Bill Dotson Sr. Field in Wise.
Abingdon 4, John Battle 2
ABINGDON — Abingdon’s Cary Street picked up the complete- game win, recording four strikeouts and helping the Lady Falcons advance to the Mountain 7 semifinals.
Abingdon will take on Wise Central on Tuesday in Wise.
Ridgeview 7, Union 1
CLINTWOOD — Maddie Fleming pounded out three hits and had an RBI to pace the Lady Wolfpack’s balanced offensive attack.
Maggie Grant and McKenna McFall each had two hits and an RBI for Ridgeview. Braelynn Strouth drove in two runs in the Mountain 7 tournament victory.
Kylie Castle finished 2-for-3 for Union.
BOYS SOCCER
Gate City 11, John Battle 0
GATE CITY — Jacob Hartsock had three goals and two assists and Luke Stokes also had a hat trick in the Blue Devils’ no- doubt Mountain 7 tournament opening-round win.
Caden Poole added two goals and Caden Banks, Zach Baker, Kei Wei Ni and Daniel Mann tallied once apiece.
Banks also had three assists. Alex Eastman and Ben Peters each had an assist.
Gate City will play Wise Central on Thursday at Abingdon in the district tournament semifinals.
Central 8, Ridgeview 0
NORTON — The Warriors advanced to the Mountain 7 semifinals in shutout fashion at Warrior Stadium.
Ashar Khan and Rick Onate recorded three goals apiece. Lucas Coffey and Alex Vincer both chipped in a goal for the Warriors, who will play Gate City in the semifinals in Abingdon.
Union 6, Lee High 1
APPALACHIA — The Bears got one goal apiece from Brayden Wharton, Zavier Lomax, Keyshawn Anderson, Christian Fannon, Ben Hersel and Dominic Clark in their Mountain 7 opening-round win.
Recording assists were Hersel, Ean Schenck and Corbin Jenkins. Malachi Jenkins made three saves in goal for Union, which will play at top-seeded Abingdon on Thursday in the semifinal round.
GIRLS SOCCER
Gate City 6, John Battle 4
BRISTOL, Va. — The Lady Blue Devils advanced to the Mountain 7 semifinals with a dramatic win.
In the final 30 seconds of regulation, Bekah Reid got an assist from Georgia Griffis and scored to tie the match at 1.
After a scoreless overtime period, Bristyn Holder, Abbie Griffis, Reid, Emma Reed and Renee Sexton connected on consecutive penalty kicks for the Lady Blue Devils.
Gate City’s Alexis Thacker made a save on John Battle’s fourth PK attempt to preserve the win.
Gate City will play Abingdon on Thursday in the semifinal round at The Meadows in Abingdon.
Union 14, Ridgeview 0
APPALACHIA — Emma Hemphill had five goals and two assists, Isabella Blagg added five goals and an assist and the Lady Bears rolled in the opening round of the Mountain 7 tournament.
Union also got three goals and three assists from Peyton Davis. Shay Henderson added a goal and an assist.
Union will face Wise Central in the district semifinals on Thursday in Abingdon.
Central 8, Lee High 0
NORTON — Olivia Webb and Haley Leonard each scored three goals and Leah Newberry and Isabella Sturgill added one apiece in the Lady Warriors’ Mountain 7 tournament victory.
Central will play Union on Thursday in the semifinal round at The Meadows in Abingdon.