CLINTWOOD — The Ridgeview boys basketball team reached uncharted territory Tuesday night.
The Wolfpack earned the program’s first win over Gate City with a 51-39 decision.
Cannon Hill was responsible for a big portion of the damage, leading Ridgeview with 18 points.
The Wolfpack trailed by one point after the first two quarters of play but then proceeded to blitz the Blue Devils with a 19-8 third quarter. Gabe Brown scored nine of his 16 points in that period.
Gate City received 13 points from Eli Starnes but didn’t have any other players in double digits.
Union 73, Wise Central 26
WISE — Bradley Bunch was a beast for the Bears.
Bunch cut loose for 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the field while also totaling 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots in the Mountain 7 win.
Also hitting double digits in scoring for Union (2-1) were Alex Rasnick (16), Sean Cusano (11) and Noah Jordan (11).
Ethan Mullins led the Warriors with 10 points.
Rye Cove 55, Thomas Walker 37
EWING — Ethan Chavez powered the Eagles’ offensive attack with 19 points in the Cumberland District win.
Rye Cove bolted out to a commanding 31-12 lead by halftime. Zachery Baker and Matthew Rhoton each contributed 10 points for the Cove.
Caleb Yeary was the standout for Thomas Walker, finishing with 18 points.
Lee 49, John Battle 46
BEN HUR — A last-second 3-pointer from Dylan Fannon, inbounded from half court with 0.5 seconds on the clock, found the bottom of the net to give the Generals the win.
Fannon finished with a team-high 16 points and grabbed five steals. Jaxon Collier added 11 points and five assists while Peyton Woodward had 10.
Noah Ratliff paced John Battle with 18 points. Teammate Zack Smith had 14 points. Juvensky Hyppolite-Jean powered his way to 12 rebounds.
GIRLS
Wise Central 41, Union 38
BIG STONE GAP — The Lady Warriors persevered through a tight game to earn their sixth straight win to start the season.
Callie Mullins scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half, and Jill Sturgill added 10 points to Central’s cause.
Union got 11 points from Abby Slagle and 10 from Brooke Bailey.
Thomas Walker 77, Rye Cove 26
CLINCHPORT — Shelbie Fannon cut loose for 21 points to lead the Lady Pioneers in the Cumberland win.
Thomas Walker broke out to a 26-10 first-quarter lead and expanded its advantage to 38-16 at the break.
Abagail Bullins and Lakin Burke each had 12 points for Thomas Walker, and Trista Snow chipped in with 11.
J.I. Burton 48, Twin Springs 44
NICKELSVILLE — The Lady Raiders made a 12-point halftime lead stand up, but things got tight at the finish.
Kaylee Jenkins paced Burton with 19 points and Abby Phipps added a key 13.
Twin Springs got solid 12-point efforts from Kaylee Keith and Emaleigh Powers.
Lee 49, John Battle 46
BRISTOL, Va. — Drew Cox totaled 24 points for the Lady Generals, who held off a late rally by the Trojans to give coach Brandon Mosier his first win as the Lee program’s coach.
Anna McKee totaled 17 points for John Battle, scoring eight of those in the fourth-quarter rally. Hannah Jo McReynolds added 12 points.