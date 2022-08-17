COEBURN — Eastside lost a bunch of starters from last season’s squad, but coach Mike Rhodes said his young team is excited about the season.
“We’ve got some new faces,” Rhodes said. “Obviously, we lost some and that’s always tough, but watching these younger guys stepping into these roles and replacing them and growing is part of what we do.
“We’re excited,” he added. “Got a good group and they’ve been working hard, so we’ll wait until Friday nights and see where we’ll end up.”
Only two starters return on the offensive side of the ball, but both are leaders.
Quarterback Jaxsyn Collins, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound senior, is back after enjoying an All-Cumberland District season in which he threw for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for three scores.
“Having that year under his belt has really helped him,” Rhodes said. “He made a few mistakes and had some growing pains, but he also showed some signs of what he can be and he has a chance to be really special.”
Also back for the Spartans is wide receiver Eli McCoy. The 6-5, 210-pound senior brings both leadership and talent to the offensive side of the ball.
Rhodes said things remain up in the air in the team’s search to replace running back Ethan Hill, who broke the school record last season when he rushed for 1,241 yards.
Three players — sophomore Dayton Stanley (5-10, 195), senior Evan Mullins (6-1, 190) and junior Clay Ward (5-10, 195) — are the ones tasked with taking on the running back duties.
“We’re going to go running back by committee until one of them has that breakout,” Rhodes said.
Joining McCoy in the receiving corps are seniors Shawn Mullins (6-1, 205) and Cole Mullins (6-4, 175).
Luke McConnell (5-10, 240) is the lone senior on a youthful offensive line.
“We’re kind of relying on him right now to anchor that line,” Rhodes said. “They’re coming together well, but they’re all sophomores and juniors.”
Defensively, three starters return. Cobe Collins, a 6-foot, 170-pound senior, and Jaxsyn Collins are in the defensive backfield and Stanley is at linebacker.
Junior Chase Carico (5-10, 180) and Evan Mullins join Stanley in the linebacking corps.
Rhodes has some youngsters up front on defense, like on offense.
“We’ll use a rotation just to keep them fresh,” the coach said.
Eastside goes on the road to Hurley on Friday night for a preseason benefit contest.
The Spartans open the regular season on Aug. 26 with a road trip to Wise Central before playing their home opener on Sept. 2 against Lee High.
Eastside hosts J.I. Burton on Sept. 30 in its first Cumberland District contest of the year.
