COEBURN — Eastside lost a bunch of starters from last season’s squad, but coach Mike Rhodes said his young team is excited about the season.

“We’ve got some new faces,” Rhodes said. “Obviously, we lost some and that’s always tough, but watching these younger guys stepping into these roles and replacing them and growing is part of what we do.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos