CASTLEWOOD — Like many football teams across Southwest Virginia, Castlewood is experiencing a vast amount of change this fall.
Bubba Edwards came over from Ridgeview to take over the head coaching duties. He brought with him a spread offense, a tremendous shift from the single wing the Blue Devils were used to running.
“We’ve got a lot of kids fit for the spread,” Edwards said. “We’ve got four good quality wide receivers out here.”
The enthusiasm is in a renewed state as well after the team was down to 14 players in last season’s finale.
“The one piece of advice that I got from the older folks around here was that if the basketball players come out, Castlewood football does well,” Edwards said. “When I got here, the coaching staff targeted 27 kids and we got them all out to play but one.”
Junior Forrest McConnell — in his first year out — is set to take the snaps at quarterback.
“He’s pretty good. He didn’t play last year, but he is this year and he’s going to have a good year for us,” Edwards said. “He’s going to throw for some yards.”
Senior running back Kaden Lasley is to get a majority of the handoffs.
“I think he’s going to have a solid year at tailback,” Edwards said. “He was playing guard last year. Brad Steffey was in the line, too, and he’s playing wide receiver this year.”
Because of the small numbers, certain areas are thin in ranks. One of the most noticeable is along the offensive line.
Joe Dotson, Rolen Painter and Gabe Jones are crucial players in the trenches on both sides of the ball.
“We’re one injury away from having a bad year,” Edwards said. “We don’t have enough linemen. I would say that is the same problem at Honaker and Lebanon. We’re going to have more skill players in the line than I’m used to.”
The Cumberland District — at least in recent memory — has been dominated by J.I. Burton with the exception of Twin Springs’ league championship last year.
It’s a balanced district and the outcome could be up in the air as much as it’s been in several years, perhaps even more so.
“You’d have to say Twin Springs is at the top until someone beats them,” Edwards said. “After that, it might be everybody else. Rye Cove might end up being second because of that staff they have.”
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.