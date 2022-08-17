Castlewood 2022 team photo
Tanner Cook/Kingsport Times News

CASTLEWOOD — Like many football teams across Southwest Virginia, Castlewood is experiencing a vast amount of change this fall.

Bubba Edwards came over from Ridgeview to take over the head coaching duties. He brought with him a spread offense, a tremendous shift from the single wing the Blue Devils were used to running.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you