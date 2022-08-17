NORTON — Jason Mullins steps into the head coaching role for Wise Central this season for the second time in his career.
Mullins was the head coach at the now-closed Pound and J.J. Kelly before serving as the first head coach at Central in the fall of 2011.
For most of the decade since, he’s served as an assistant coach for the Warriors, most recently as defensive coordinator.
Now Mullins has stepped back into the head coaching role following the resignation of Luke Owens.
Mullins takes over a team that finished 8-4 last season and is hungry for another run into the postseason.
“I just love the game. I love what it teaches young men,” Mullins said. “The toughness of the game, the hard work, the showing up every day.”
The Warriors are short on experience after losing 15 seniors, but they still have some veterans and returning starters back: four starters on offense and five on defense.
Senior Braeden Church returns to handle the quarterbacking duties as well as provide leadership.
Senior Dane Elkins is likely join Church in the backfield at the fullback position.
Alec Gent, another senior, is back in the backfield as well, along with sophomore Talan Yates and junior Avery Hall, who transferred from Salem last season.
Senior Jake Pinkard is at wingback.
Mullins feels confident in an offensive line that includes returning starter Brady Sturgill, a senior who was an all-district defensive lineman last season; returning center Austin Clevinger, a junior, who moved to tackle this year; and Aidan Belcher at one of the guard positions.
On the defensive side of the ball, Sturgill and Clevinger anchor the tackle spots with senior Brandon Hobbs and sophomore Jude Davis heading the linebacking corps.
The secondary is anchored by Church, along with Pinkard and Gent.
The Warriors have a big weapon in unassuming senior Ricky Onate.
The soccer-style kicker connected on 56 of 57 point-after touchdown attempts last season and hit 3 of 4 field-goal attempts.
His long was a 40-yarder.
The Warriors are participating in preseason action Friday as part of a jamboree at J.I. Burton.
Central opens the regular season on Aug. 26 at home against Eastside.
The Warriors then play their first Mountain 7 District game on Sept. 9 in Clintwood against league favorite Ridgeview.
