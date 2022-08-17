BRISTOL, Va. — Last year was a tough one for John Battle.
The young squad suffered through an 0-10 season, but Trojans coach Bradley Ricker is hopeful those struggles translate to more success this year.
“I’m excited to see how these young men compete after having a year of varsity experience under their belts,” Ricker said.
The experience gained last season can become one of the biggest positives for this year’s prospects, the coach said.
The Trojans still have some holes to fill thanks to the graduation of key players. Gone are running back Zach Moore, wide receiver Tyler Murray, offensive lineman Devon Musser and defensive leader Miguel Blanco at linebacker.
Still, Battle has plenty of returning starters.
The offensive unit is anchored up front by junior linemen Jessee Owens and Gavin Chapel.
In the backfield, junior Braxton Emerson is back at running back. Juniors Broadie Bailey and Izaya Selz have the potential to make big plays and put up big numbers at wide receiver.
The Trojans are scheduled to travel to Norton on Aug. 19 to participate in a four-team, preseason jamboree with Wise Central, Patrick Henry and host J.I. Burton.
Battle’s season opens Aug. 26 at home in a Mountain 7 District game with Abingdon.
NOTE: John Battle’s media day was held after the print deadline.