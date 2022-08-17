NICKELSVILLE — The upcoming season holds plenty of promise for Twin Springs.
The Titans are coming off a 10-2 season that included the program’s first Cumberland District championship since 1995 and a trip to the Region 1D semifinals before losing a 50-40 shootout with Patrick Henry.
Titans coach Keith Warner looks to build his team around some proven players that start up front with the nucleus of the offensive line back.
All-region center Drew Salyer, a 6-foot-3, 285-pound senior, returns to anchor the line. Also back up front are junior Chase Daugherty (6-1, 250) and senior James Craig (5-10, 190).
Tristan Counts also returns to the team after a season away. The 5-10, 230-pound senior was an all- district lineman as a sophomore before taking last year off.
Warner said Counts could play on the line this season or he could be in the backfield as a fullback.
“When you got kids like that, that are built like he is where you can play them in multiple positions, that helps a lot,” Warner said.
When Counts is in the backfield, he’ll spend some time clearing the path for returning running back Ryan Horne.
As a junior last year, the 5-10, 195-pound Horne rushed for close to 1,400 yards and scored nine touchdowns.
“Everybody knows about Ryan Horne,” Warner said. “He’s arguably one of the best running backs in the region. I think he could play for any team in the region at 1A or 2A.”
Titans junior quarterback Abel Dingus (6-3, 170) is back after throwing for a little less than 1,000 yards and 13 TDs last season.
Warner said Dingus has grown physically and matured as a signal-caller in the offseason.
With the loss of Mason Elliott and Eli McCoy to graduation, Dingus has some new primary receiving targets in juniors Colten Kilgore (6-0, 170) and Colten Gilmer (5-11, 160). Kilgore was a VHSL Class 1 all-state hurdler in the spring as a sophomore.
“People have not seen what Colten can do,” Warner said of Kilgore. “We look for big things from him and I think he can step into one of those playmaker roles.”
Sophomore Jacoby Dunn (6-1, 155) is a newcomer Warner and his staff are looking to to make plays at wide receiver.
Another key player could be 6-foot, 200-pound junior Brodie White.
Like Counts, White can play on the offensive line or in the backfield at the fullback position.
As is the case with all the Cumberland District programs, a lot of the offensive players are playing on the defensive side of the ball. But Warner is happy with his team’s depth this year.
Craig anchors the defensive squad at linebacker. Counts also mans an inside linebacker spot, and Horne is back at outside linebacker along with 6-foot, 165-pound junior Thomas Calhoun.
Up front, the Titans must replace Times News All-Southwest Virginia pick Kye Hale and Grayson Carico at the defensive end slots.
Warner said junior Michael Wagner (6-4, 250), junior Braylon Cox (6-2, 180) and White are battling for the two spots.
The interior linemen and secondary are being played by a committee of members thanks to improved depth.
“We’ve got linemen now that we’re not going to have to play those linemen both ways the whole game,” the coach said. “We’re able to sub in there and not drop off any. With our secondary, it’s the same way.
“We’re able to put some of these guys that are young and athletic out there and they can make plays on the ball.
“In different scenarios and different situations, we can put guys in there that are fresh,” Warner said. “That’s nice to have.”
The Titans host Rye Cove and Lebanon in a three-team jamboree on Aug. 19 before opening the regular season at home on Aug. 26 against Northwood.
Twin Springs travels to J.I. Burton on Sept. 26 in its first district game of the year.