CLINTWOOD — “Experience” and “expectations.”
Those two words are used a lot around Ridgeview’s football camp heading into the season.
With almost every starter returning from last year’s 9-4 team that advanced to the Region 2D championship game, the Wolfpack are being touted by most as the favorite to win the Mountain 7 District title.
It’s a role members of the ’Pack are not shying away from.
“With expectations you can do one of two things: You either fold under the weight of them or they motivate you to do better,” Ridgeview coach Dewayne Stanley said.
Stanley is in his first season as head coach of the Wolfpack, but he’s no stranger to the program.
He’s been at Ridgeview since the school opened in 2015. Stanley has been through the ups and downs with the ’Pack and is ready to step into his new role after being hired earlier this year to replace Todd Tiller, who left Ridgeview to accept a similar position at Honaker.
Stanley inherits a team that is loaded with talent and has high goals.
“I know what expectations are,” Stanley said. “And if we don’t make a deep run, there’s going to be some disappointed people and I’ll be one of them.
“In the end, these kids are going to go out there and play as hard as they can and whatever happens happens.”
There’s plenty of reason for optimism to be so high for Ridgeview, starting with leadership. The Wolfpack returns 15 seniors.
“We have everybody,” Stanley said of returning starters on offense. “We’ve got five starting linemen back, starting quarterback, starting running back and three starting receivers.”
Of the returning starters, the star trio of sophomore quarterback Ryan O’Quinn, senior all-purpose back Cannon Hill and senior receiver Brandon Beavers grabs most of the attention.
Combined, the three players accounted for close to 5,000 yards and 46 touchdowns last season.
Stanley said receiver Koda Counts has also has shown up big so far for the Wolfpack.
Senior Ian Hartsock and junior Gabe Hackney return as running backs.
On the front line, Hunter Goodman is back at center, as are guards Elijah Rasnick and Walker Lester and tackles Zack Owens and Chance Fleming. All are seniors.
Depth on the line includes junior Waylon Perrigan, freshman Noah Rasnick and senior Caden Powers.
The defense returns most of the returning starters from last year with the exception of a couple of spots.
Stanley said one newcomer filling a starting role is sophomore Branson Honaker at linebacker.
Senior Brady Fleming steps into a cornerback position.
Stanley said his team is focused and ready to start the season.
“They come out every day, I blow the whistle, they get to work and they work the entire time,” the coach said. “There’s been no complaints. They’ve not talked about being hot. They’ve not asked not to do anything.
“So far it’s been awesome.”