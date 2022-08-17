BEN HUR — Lee High made a lot of improvement last year.
This season, the Generals plan on doing more of the same.
“The description from last year would be trending in the right direction,” second-year Lee coach Joey Carroll said.
“We’re moving toward our goals in the right way and I think we’ve been able to continue to do that, hopefully at a more rapid pace than last year.”
Last season, Lee High lost its first three games before picking up a 32-0 victory over Rye Cove to end a 26-game losing streak.
The Generals then won three out of their final six games and earned a spot in the Region 2D playoffs. They fell to eventual region champion Graham in the opening round.
While 4-7 was not exactly a banner season for the Generals, it was something Carroll hopes his team can build on this year.
“We’ve got good kids. But for whatever reason it wasn’t happening here,” Carroll said. “To be able to see some of that turnaround for those kids and to be able to see a happy locker room after the game, to be able to see those guys enjoying football was huge for us last year.
“It was huge for the program and huge for the community altogether.”
Optimism is high this year thanks to eight returning starters on both offense and defense.
Sophomore quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft is back after a banner season. Pendergraft threw for 1,631 yards and 18 touchdowns as a freshman.
Junior running back Grayson Huff is coming off a season in which he rushed for 1,223 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Brayden Hammonds, a senior, returns as a top wide receiver after compiling 515 yards and six touchdowns receiving last year.
Senior tight end Connor Roop is also back.
Also back is the entire offensive line, including junior center Casey Mooneyhan; guards Carson Willis, a senior, and Logan Moore, a sophomore; and tackles Ethan Brock, a senior, and Hayden Hobbs, a sophomore.
Freshman Jarron Shuler and senior Chancellor Wilder provide depth on the line.
The offensive linemen also are seeing plenty of time in the defensive rotation up front, Carroll said.
Mooneyhan returns to his starting lineup spot, along with sophomore Andrew Rutherford.
Huff and All-Mountain 7 District pick Connor Roop are back to man the outside linebacker posts.
Linebacker depth comes in the form of senior Chandler Mullins and junior Braedyn Sawyers, along with junior Jacob Haynes and senior Jacob Shoemaker.
Senior Latch Aldridge and sophomore Evan Scott can see time on defense as well.
Hammonds anchors the defensive backfield.
Lee High plays cross-county rival Thomas Walker in a preseason contest on Aug. 19 before traveling to Mountain 7 District foe Union to kick-start the regular season on Aug. 26.