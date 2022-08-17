CLINCHPORT — The Rye Cove football faithful have reason to be hopeful.
A new and experienced coaching staff along with a new offensive scheme might be the turning point for the Eagles.
Big changes, however, don’t happen overnight and coach Gary Collier understands that it is all a part of the process.
“We’re all very excited and it’s not just the coaching staff,” Collier said. “The school and the community are, too, and there’s a little bit of excitement going on.”
The Eagles’ numbers are way up since the abrupt ending to last season at halftime of the game with Lee High.
This year’s final roster has 35 players; 12 remained when the 2021 season ended.
“That’s the first win,” Collier said. “We’ve had a core of about 20 or 25 that have been with us since January in the weight room.
“It’s a little bit of a change from what they’re used to, but you have to make a change when there’s only two kids on your roster that have ever won a varsity football game when they were freshmen.”
Jackson Barnette and Jonathan Howell are the only two seniors to play all four years. They’ve not even had a full season since they were freshman.
“They’re excited about the numbers rising,” Collier said. “They’ve talked to me about the past and how much better it is now and how much more organized it is. They’re excited.”
The switch from the single wing to the T-formation has been a welcome one. It’s a bit simpler and the ball can be spread out a little bit more.
Rye Cove won’t be running only the T-formation, Collier has hinted. The intent is diversity and the coaches are progressively throwing in more schemes.
“We’ve gone back to the basics of learning to block down and kick out,” Collier said. “We’re going to be multiple, though. We have to get the basics down before we add anything else.”
Sophomore Landon Lane assumes the quarterback duties and is adjusting to being behind center.
“For me being a former quarterback, it’s hard to believe that there isn’t a kid on this team that has taken a snap under center,” Collier said. “When they did throw the football, he was the running back throwing the ball out of the single wing.
“He’s picked up a lot with throwing the ball and he’s doing much better than he was two months ago.”
Other skill players on offense to keep an eye on include Payton Darnell and Howell at running back and freshman Will Rollins at fullback.
Defensive depth is a challenge, as it is with most smaller Southwest Virginia schools, but Collier believes his Eagles will be well prepared for the long haul and stopping opponents.
“Coach (B.I.) Salyers has really helped out on that side of the ball,” Collier said. “He’s our defensive coordinator and I really like what I’m seeing when I step back in practice and watch what him and Coach (Robbie) Norris are doing.”