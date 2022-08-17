GATE CITY — There are more questions than answers heading into the 2022 football season for Gate City.
Coming off a 4-6 season, the Blue Devils appear to be on the upswing thanks to an impressive turnout of 60 players that could contribute to the team’s improvement.
Coach Jeremy Houseright, however, said the team is still looking for its identity.
“We’re trying to find out who we are and who’s going to be able to help us,” Houseright said.
“The kids have worked hard all summer. The weight room has been awesome, and the last few days of practice have been good.”
The Blue Devils look to be solid at quarterback with Luke Bledsoe. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound junior has plenty of experience after having taken snaps since his freshman season.
Besides the traditional T- formation, the Blue Devils have installed some spread and run/pass options to use Bledsoe’s athleticism.
“We look to have a good mixture of run/pass this year,” Bledsoe said. “We’ve been going over a lot of RPO stuff, some spread (offense).
“We still do the smash-mouth football with the T, so it’s a lot of fun.”
Running backs who could join in the fun include seniors Ethan Fleming, Landen McDonald, Malachi Carrico and Jude Crawford.
“We’ve got some kids that we’re hoping can help us,” Houseright said. “We’re looking to do running back by committee and get a break here and there. Right now we’re just worried about building depth. Nobody has a starting job. They’re going to earn it going into Ridgeview week.”
Hunter Lawson is the team’s kicker.
According to the roster, senior and junior backs and receivers include Eli McMurray, Layton Barnett, Jacob Taylor, Brady Miller, Brendan Cassidy, Aiden Hartsock and Hunter Gillenwater.
Six juniors and seniors are listed as tight ends: Bryson Bailey, Sam Casteel, Keven Hall, Gabe Babb, Trent Williams and John Little.
Junior and senior offensive linemen include Devon Clark, Harper Dorton, Jacob Bowman, David Doran, Avery Flanary, Cyrus Gibson, Logan Cassidy, Domenic Collins, Mario Atkins, Wyatt Hall, Nathaniel Wells and Cameron Dolan.
As many questions as there are concerning the offense, there are even more surrounding the defense.
Asked about the base defense, Houseright responded, “We’re still putting the pieces together. If we get four pretty good down linemen and a couple of linebackers, we will run a four-man front. If we only have three, we will adjust.”
“It depends on what kind of pieces we’ve got. We’re thin in a couple of areas right now, and it depends what kind of offense we’re against,” he added.
Still, there is optimism heading into the season. After last season’s up-and-down performances, the biggest goal is to bring the same effort day to day.
“We had our moments. We’re hoping to build off that, but we’ve got to be more consistent,” Houseright said.
“You can’t look good one Friday night and then lay an egg the next Friday night. We’re trying to install that every day in practice. You can’t come out flat for practice one day and high the next or you will do that all year. We’re teaching the little things and when they master those, they will take care of the big things.”