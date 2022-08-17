NORTON — The J.I. Burton football team looks to keep the momentum gained at the end of last season.
After losing their first seven games, the Raiders hung in there to win their final two contests of 2021.
And though they lack experience in some areas, coach Jacob Caudill knows he can count on a gritty effort from this group of kids.
“One thing I like about this team is their work ethic and heart,” Caudill said. “You can have all the talent in the world, but if the kids don’t buy in, it’s not a very good showing. This team is a joy to coach. In summer workouts, they were consistent with a smile on their face ready to go to work. They work their tails off and everything they get this season, they deserve.”
Drew Culbertson, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior, gives the Raiders a dual threat at quarterback. He has a good, strong arm and also can run the ball.
“He’s a track guy, a hurdler. We did our speed trials this summer and he actually broke the 22 mph barrier,” Caudill said.
Up front, Carter Stidham is the probable starter at center. Bryson Keys is at right guard playing alongside Dauntae Keys at right tackle. Morgan Potter is at left guard and Isaiah Sturgill, a hulking 6-5 and 275 pounds, is at left tackle.
Seniors Ethan Hawk and Landon Reed are two of the main receivers. Others expected to contribute are Miguel Madrigal and Ian Tate.
Scatbacks are Brayden Dutton, Trey Keys, Lucas McClain and Braylon McConnell. DJ Buchanan is a bigger back who can line up some at fullback.
The Raiders employ a four-man front on the defensive side of the ball.
Dauntae Keys is at the strong end with Bryson Keys and Potter rotating at the weak-side end. There’s quite a height difference with the 6-5 Sturgill at tackle alongside 5-3 Mike Carver. The coach describes Carver, a sophomore from South Bend, Indiana, as quick and a wrestler like a tree stump who’s hard to block.
Braxton Coffey is seeing some time on the defensive line and other underclassmen are working to get up to speed.
Hawk, Redd and Buchanan are inside linebackers and Holden Hutchinson, McClain and McConnell are the outside linebackers.
Culbertson, Dutton, Madrigal, Tate and Trey Keys line up in the defensive backfield.
Madrigal is the kicker and Hawk does the punting. Trey Keys and Dutton are the main guys returning kicks and punts.
A challenging schedule — Ridgeview and Union among their first three opponents — awaits a Raiders team that counts 16 of its 32 players as either freshmen or sophomores.
“I wish we were a little bigger and stronger, like the big, bruising linebackers that we had the last couple of years,” Caudill said. “We’re a younger team, so we’re lacking some experience, but I think their work ethic and their consistency has closed that gap. They’re fast learners and good students, so I think we’ll be OK.”