SWV football: Hall optimistic entering first season with experienced Thomas Walker team By P. KEVIN MAYS kmays@timesnews.net Aug 17, 2022

EWING — New Thomas Walker football coach Tanner Hall hasn't had a long time to get adjusted to his surroundings, but that's not squelching his excitement for the upcoming season.

Hall was hired only in June to coach the Pioneers following the resignation of Nick Johnson, who accepted a teaching position in Wise County.

Despite having little time to prepare, Hall is excited about his first opportunity as a head coach.

The 26-year-old Hall, a former quarterback at Union, was the defensive coordinator last season at Lee High. Before that, he was an offensive coordinator at Eastside.

One reason for Hall's excitement for his first year at Thomas Walker is the wealth of returning starters he has on both sides of the football.

The Pioneers' entire offensive line returns.

Guard Trey Miller is the lone senior on the offensive line. The other four linemen — guard Dallas Doyle, tackles Brynnen Hensley and Matthew Hatfield and center Tyler Lee — are juniors.

The five up front are going to be busy opening holes for a pair of returning running backs, senior Xander Spears and sophomore Dylan McCurry.

Junior Darin Gulley gets the nod as the starting quarterback after splitting the signal-calling duties with Zack Kidwell last season.

Senior Jordan Bertram and junior Clayton Moore are being looked at early as top receiving prospects for Thomas Walker.

"We've got a lot of returning skill players," Hall said. "Pretty much everywhere we look we've got returning starters. We're pretty excited about where we're at."

The experience on the defensive side is equally impressive.

Senior Noah Cavins is back anchoring the defensive unit from his middle linebacker position.

Hensley, Lee and Miller are the highlights on the defensive front.

"Those are guys who have played a lot of football," Hall noted.

Gulley and Moore are top returners in the defensive backfield.

Hall gets to see his team in game-like action on Aug. 19 when Thomas Walker takes the field for a benefit game against Lee High.

The Pioneers open the regular season at home on Aug. 26 against Cumberland Gap.

They kick-start Cumberland District play on Sept. 9 when they host Castlewood in the league opener for both squads.