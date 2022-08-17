ABINGDON — Last year was a banner season for Abingdon.
The Falcons rolled to the Mountain 7 District football championship and the program’s first regional championship in 42 years on the way to a 12-2 season.
ABINGDON — Last year was a banner season for Abingdon.
The Falcons rolled to the Mountain 7 District football championship and the program’s first regional championship in 42 years on the way to a 12-2 season.
The senior-laden squad’s memorable season is just that now, however.
A very pleasant memory.
This is a rebuilding year for coach Garrett Amburgey’s Falcons, who lost 13 seniors from the 2021 squad.
Gone are quarterback Cole Lambert, who passed for close to 1,700 yards and 18 touchdowns; running back Malique Hounshell, who ran for 1,464 yards and 23 touchdowns; wide receivers Haynes Carter and Peyton McClanahan, who combined for more than 1,600 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns; and running back Bishop Cook, who had close to 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing and receiving combined.
The Falcons also lost, among others, defensive end and offensive lineman Charlie Sturgill and safety Braiden Mock.
Amburgey knows he has a lot of holes to fill but has confidence in his team for the upcoming season.
“We are making sure this group is hungry and motivated,” he said. “Last season was a great success, but it is in the past and this group is excited to write their own story.
“We have some talented guys that just need some game reps to gain valuable experience.”
DeSean Lucas is one of those talented individuals.
The Mountain 7’s defensive player of the year and first-team All-Region 3D pick is back to provide the anchor for both the defensive and offensive lines.
Eli Hamilton and Kadin Hounshell also return along the offensive line. Those three are tasked with providing protection for new quarterback Luke Honaker, a sophomore, and senior running back Ector Taylor, also a newcomer.
Senior J.J. Long is the likely leader for the receiving corps.
Joining Lucas on the defensive side of the ball is safety Jack Ferguson along with two key newcomers at the linebacker position: sophomore Alex Hawkins and junior Brayden Self.
The Falcons begin the season with a Mountain 7 game at John Battle. Their first home game is Sept. 9 at Gate City.
NOTE: Abingdon’s media day was held after the print deadline.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.