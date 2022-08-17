Falcons in rebuilding mode after banner season

Abingdon coach Garrett Amburgey

 Tanner Cook

ABINGDON — Last year was a banner season for Abingdon.

The Falcons rolled to the Mountain 7 District football championship and the program’s first regional championship in 42 years on the way to a 12-2 season.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

NOTE: Abingdon’s media day was held after the print deadline.