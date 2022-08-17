BIG STONE GAP — Union looks to have a solid combination of strong skill players and linemen on both sides of the ball this season.
Veteran coach Travis Turner is not happy with the loss of several key players from last year’s team to graduation, but he is enthusiastic about the players he has back this season, led by a core of 17 seniors.
For the Bears, who finished 8-4 last season, it all starts up front with key players back on the offensive line.
“We’ve got a strong offensive line with four seniors,” Turner said.
Back for the Bears up front are seniors Jake Hamilton, Zach Hall and Tanner Bishop along with junior Izaak Keith.
Bishop returns to the line after having to sit out his junior season because of an injury.
“That’s a pretty good little group of offensive linemen we have and we’ve got two senior running backs behind them, Peyton Honeycutt and Johnny Satterfield, who got a lot of reps last year,” Turner said.
Satterfield saw plenty of action out of the backfield last season.
Honeycutt is returning from an injury that sidelined him for the season.
“I can’t wait,” Honeycutt said of the opportunity to get back on the field in game situations. “I’ve been going hard all summer and getting stronger and getting better with the team. I’m excited.”
Other running back help comes from juniors William Lowery and Keyshawn Anderson.
Junior Reyshawn Anderson and sophomore Austin Sykes shared the quarterback duties during the preseason.
Senior Dakota Houston gives leadership to the receiving corps. Joining Houston are freshmen Kam Bostic, Paul Huff and Braxton Bunch.
On the defensive side of the ball, Turner’s troops return seven starters.
Satterfield and Keith anchor the defense as inside linebackers.
Honeycutt is back manning his outside linebacker position. Junior Brayden Mosier is likely to be at the other linebacker spot.
Senior Gabe Sneed and junior Brent Lovell lead the D-line at end and tackle. Hall has also been working at the tackle position.
Other positions remain up for grabs.
Turner said he expects several players will see playing time because of the competitiveness among his squad.
“We’ve got a good group of young kids that are in the ninth and 10th grades,” Turner said “We had a really good jayvee team last year and those ninth- and 10th-graders came in and they’re pushing for playing time.
“As the year goes on, our depth is going to be even better.”
The Bears have a tough preseason test coming up Aug. 19 when they host George Wythe in a benefit game.
Union welcomes Lee High to Bullitt Park on Aug. 26 to open the regular season as well as jump-start its Mountain 7 District slate.
