BRISTOL, Va. — Last year provided good times for Virginia High, and coach Derrick Patterson said he hopes more are coming."We're hopeful we can build on the success we had last year," said Patterson, whose team went 8-3. "We had a winning season and made the playoffs."And with the amount of talent we have coming back, we hope we will be able to take another step or two." Derrick Patterson The defensive side of the ball is the main area of focus for improvements."We're definitely placing a premium on defense," Patterson said. "We scored a lot of points last year, but we gave up a lot of points. We want to put kids in better position to be successful."The offensive momentum starts with quarterback Brody Jones, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior."He works so hard and is a tremendous leader," Patterson said. "He does things the right way and works hard at practice."He's also willing to hold his teammates accountable."Behind Jones will be 6-foot, 200-pound sophomore running back Alijah Burks.The receiving group is led by 5-8, 165-pound senior Conner Davidson along with Patrick Poku, a 5-11, 145-pound senior, Dante Worley and Keshawn Smith.Cody Griffith, a 6-foot, 215-pound junior, is right in the middle of things from his center position. Griffith is flanked by Carter McReynolds and Jason Plaster, and 6-3, 245-pound junior Jaden King and Chandler Lowe are also part of the blocking mix."We have some spots available," Patterson said. "We will see who wants to step up."Griffith is in the mix on the defensive line, as is McReynolds.Also part of the D-line rotation are Nick Alaniz, Conner Watts and Lewis Stuart.Jones is expected to lead the defense as well from his outside linebacker position."His play on defense sets the tone for us," Patterson said.Davidson is also in the mix at linebacker along with Burks and Levi McMurray.In the defensive backfield, Poku, Elwood Parks and Worley are key players.Trystin Denny and Dexter Barrett are also battling for playing time.Soccer player Owen Dean should help the kicking game.Poku and Parks also are to play key roles on special teams.