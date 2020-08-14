Things are going to be chaotic when fall sports are played in the spring in the South Atlantic Conference, its commissioner said earlier this week.
“It will be a big challenge, especially for some of our schools,” Patrick Britz said Wednesday night in a monthly briefing via Zoom.
The SAC Presidents’ Council voted a week ago to postpone the start of the conference’s fall sports season until the 2021 spring semester.
The 13-member NCAA Division II conference, which includes regional schools Carson-Newman, Virginia-Wise, Tusculum, Lincoln Memorial and Mars Hill, previously postponed the start of football, volleyball, cross country, soccer and field hockey because of the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the fall sports being played at the same time SAC schools will be playing the spring sports of baseball, softball, tennis, golf and lacrosse, Britz said there will be some staffing issues, in particular with athletic trainers, sports information personnel and, in some cases, game-day managers.
The use of shared facilities could also create extra headaches.
“There’s going to be a lot of stress and pressure on staffs,” Britz said.
The commissioner said his staff will do as much as possible to help alleviate problems with the conference slate.
“We’ll try to mitigate that as much as we can,” said Britz.
But, inevitably, conference schools will have multiple sporting events going on at multiple facilities on the same day.
“We will just have to be very aware of that,” Britz remarked.
In regard to schedules for the fall sports, Britz said he hopes that the SAC will have the slates ready within the next month.
One promising thing regarding fall sports being played in the spring is the positive attitude that athletic programs in the conference have displayed in this strange time.
“We know it’s going to be tough, but every sport in every season has said we will do whatever it takes for us to have the opportunity to play,” Britz said.
WINTER SPORTS START STILL UNDECIDED
The commissioner said no decision has been made in regard to the winter season sports of basketball, indoor track and field and wrestling.
Britz said a decision will have to come within the next three to four weeks.
“We might be able to push it back to late September, but with basketball practice normally starting in mid-October, we will have to decide something soon,” he said.