Southwest Virginia high school sports fans will have an abundance of events to choose from this week.
In addition to district baseball, softball and soccer tournaments, the Region 2D and Region 1D track and field meets and VHSL Class 2 and Class 1 tennis championships are on tap.
Here’s a look at the week ahead.
BASEBALL
Mountain 7 District
Class 3 Abingdon (12-0) rolled through the regular season and advanced to the Region 3D tournament regardless of what the Falcons do in the district tournament.
The biggest question heading into the Mountain 7 tourney is which Class 2 school will advance as the district’s top seed.
Gate City (8-4), Wise Central (8-4) and John Battle (8-4) tied for second place in the district after each lost to Abingdon twice and split their games with each other.
By rule, a blind drawing determined the seeding for the district tourney. Gate City won the draw and is the second seed. Central is the third seed and Battle the fourth.
The tournament opens Tuesday. Seventh-seeded Ridgeview (0-12) travels to Gate City, Central hosts sixth-seeded Union (2-10) and fifth-seeded Lee High (4-8) goes to Battle.
In Thursday’s semifinals, the Battle-Lee winners goes to Abingdon and the Gate City-Ridgeview and Central-Union winners meet at the home of the higher seed.
The championship and consolation games are slated for Friday. The higher-seeded team in each is the host.
Cumberland District
The Cumberland tournament started Friday. Twin Springs eliminated Castlewood 8-2 and Thomas Walker defeated Rye Cove 6-1 to advance.
The semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday when top-seeded Eastside (9-3) hosts fourth-seeded Twin Springs (6-7) and third-seeded Thomas Walker (6-7) visits second-seeded J.I. Burton (6-4). Both games are at 6 p.m.
The championship and consolation games are Thursday at the home of the higher seeds.
SOFTBALL
Mountain 7 District
John Battle, the 2019 champion, again won the regular-season district title
The top-seeded Lady Trojans (12-0), coached by former Coeburn High School and King standout Hannah Cress, also have the No. 1 seed for next week’s Region 2D tournament.
Monday’s opening-round games have fourth-seeded Gate City (6-6) hosting fifth-seeded Abingdon (6-6), No. 7 Union (1-11) traveling to second-seeded Wise Central (9-3) and third-seeded Ridgeview (7-5) hosting sixth-seeded Lee High (1-11).
In Tuesday’s semifinals, Battle hosts the Gate City-Abingdon winner and Monday’s other winners meeting at the home of the higher seed.
The championship and consolation games are Thursday, also at the home of the higher seed.
Cumberland District
For the first time in a decade, a team other than Eastside is the top seed.
Thomas Walker (9-2) won the regular-season title for the first time to earn the No. 1 seed, and Eastside (10-2) is the 2 seed. Both have first-round byes for the district tournament, which opens Tuesday. Fifth-seeded J.I. Burton (4-8) takes on fourth-seeded Castlewood (5-5) at Lebanon and sixth-seeded Rye Cove (2-10) goes to third-seeded Twin Springs (8-4).
In Wednesday’s semifinals, Thomas Walker hosts the Castlewood-Burton winner and the Twin Springs-Rye Cove winner goes to Eastside.
The championship and consolation games are Thursday at the home of the higher seeds.
SOCCER
Mountain 7 Boys
The tournament begins Monday with three matches.
Fifth-seeded John Battle travels to fourth-seeded Union, seventh-seeded Lee High goes to second-seeded Abingdon and third-seeded Wise Central hosts sixth-seeded Ridgeview.
Tuesday’s semifinals have top-seeded Gate City hosting the Union-Battle winner and the winners of Abingdon-Lee and Central-Ridgeview meeting at the home of the higher seed.
The championship and consolation games are Thursday at the home of the higher-seeded teams.
Mountain 7 Girls
First-round play is set for Tuesday when fourth-seeded Union hosts fifth-seeded Gate City at Appalachia, second-seeded Abingdon welcomes seventh-seeded Lee and sixth-seeded Ridgeview goes to third-seeded John Battle.
Thursday’s semifinals have Wise Central hosting the Union-Gate City winner and the Abingdon-Lee and Battle-Ridgeview winners facing off at the home of the higher seed.
The championship and consolation matches are Friday at the home sites of the higher seeds.
STATE TENNIS
The VHSL tennis tournaments open Monday with several area athletes in action.
In Monday’s team semifinals, Region 2D girls champion Wise Central travels to Radford, Region 1D girls champ J.I. Burton goes to Auburn and Region 2D boys winner John Battle takes on Radford at Virginia Tech.
Team championships are Thursday. The Class 2 finals are at Virginia Tech and the Class 1 title match is at Blacksburg High School.
State singles and doubles play is at the Virginia Tech courts.
In the Class 2 boys singles semifinals on Friday, Gate City’s Quinton Smith plays Radford’s Jonathan Gilmore. That championship match is scheduled for Saturday.
Friday’s Class 2 girls singles semifinals include Gate City’s Amelia Jennings facing Radford’s Harper Minarik. That championship match is slated for Saturday.
In Class 1 girls singles play, Thomas Walker’s Dannah Saylor plays Auburn’s Sara Nichols on Friday with the winner advancing to Saturday’s final.
The doubles teams of John Battle’s Peyton Mumpower and Briggs Crabtree (Class 2 boys), Wise Central’s Hannah McAmis and Tellie Stafford (Class 2 girls) and Thomas Walker’s Hannah Saylor and Leslie Gibson (Class 1 girls) compete in the state semifinals Thursday at Virginia Tech. The doubles finals are Friday, also at Tech.
TRACK AND FIELD
The Region 2D track and field championship is Wednesday at Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap.
The Region 1D meet is Saturday at Alumni Stadium in Coeburn.