JENKINS, Ky. — Wise Central went to the Bluegrass State and scored a 71-42 boys basketball win against Jenkins on Tuesday night.
Eleven players scored for the Warriors, led by Jack England with 11 points. Parker Collins, Casey Dotson and Gavin Hall all scored nine in a balanced attack.
Austin Johnson was the leader for the Cavaliers with 15 points. Dylan Tackett tacked on nine.
Eastside 56, Grundy 34
COEBURN — Eli McCoy had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, also coming away with five steals in the Spartans’ nondistrict win at home.
Shawn Mullins had 11 point and Jordan Gray added nine points, five rebounds and four assists.
Three players — Thomas Gilbert, Landon Johnson and Caleb Conaway — scored seven points each to lead the Golden Wave.
Rye Cove 86, Lee High 52
BEN HUR— Ethan Chavez was a whirlwind of activity with 26 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in the Eagles’ nondistrict win over the Generals.
Matthew Rhoton also had a big night for Rye Cove, finishing with 23 points and nine rebounds, and Zach Baker finished with 22 points and three steals.
Castlewood 58, Council 33
COUNCIL — The Blue Devils outscored the Cobras 17-3 in the third quarter on their way to the easy win.
Josh Hall had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Castlewood. Brad McCoy scored nine points, and Jacob Lasley and Johnathan Dotson had eight apiece. Lasley also had a game-high 10 assists.
Caleb Hess was the lone Council player in double figures with 12 points.
GIRLS
J.I. Burton 49, Union 48
NORTON — Abigail Absher scored the last of her 18 points with 13 seconds left, hitting the game-winner for the Lady Raiders in their nondistrict matchup with the Lady Bears.
Kaylee Jenkins and Anyah Hollinger each added 10 points in the Burton triumph.
Abby Slagle was Union’s leading scorer with 17 points. Isabella Blagg finished with 12 and Gracy McKinney had eight.
Wise Central 78, Tennessee High 27
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Lady Warriors rolled to a 45-16 halftime lead and routed the Lady Vikings.
Emilee Brickey hit five shots behind the 3-point line and led Central with 18 points. Jill Sturgill recorded 17, Emmah McAmis 15 and Isabella Sturgill 13.
Anna Kate Kinch accounted for 14 of Tennessee High’s points.
Lee High 43, Rye Cove 41
BEN HUR — The Lady Generals won a thriller over the Lady Eagles.
Drew Cox racked up 15 points and Madison Jessee finished with 10 in the win. Chloe Calton pulled down nine rebounds and Tate Cox came through with seven steals.
Kaylee Lamb had 19 points to lead Rye Cove.
Ridgeview 62, Honaker 42
CLINTWOOD — A force on both ends of the court, Hailey Sutherland had 17 points, nine rebounds and six blocks in the Lady Wolfpack’s nondistrict win.
Caylee Sykes had a dozen points, Hadaya Abshire ended with eight and Brooklyn Frazier dished out four assists for Ridgeview.
Alayna McNulty had nine for Lady Tigers.
Grundy 62, Eastside 51
COEBURN — Madison Looney hit for 25 points and Jessi Looney scored 21 to lead the Lady Golden Wave to the win on the road.
Up by five points at halftime, Grundy was able to separate from the Lady Spartans with a 21-14 third quarter.
Taylor Clay was Eastside’s high scorer with 17 points. Azzy Hammons came through with 15 and Carter Powers netted 10.
Thomas Walker 59, Cumberland Gap 53
CUMBERLAND GAP — Lakin Burke hit 11 of 16 shots from the field in a 28-point performance for the Lady Pioneers.
Patricia Bigge had 18 points and eight rebounds and Tenley Jackson accounted for 11 points in the win.
Emrey Glover pumped in 23 points to lead Cumberland Gap. Abbie Fultz and Kyle Fultz each finished with 11.
Castlewood 27, Council 15
CASTLEWOOD — Bailee Varney scored 11 points to lead the Lady Devils over the Lady Cobras in the defensive standoff.
Montana Sutherland was the next-highest scorer with six.
Abingdon 50, Richlands 37
RICHLANDS — The Lady Falcons pulled away from a one-point halftime lead to beat the Lady Tornado. on the road
Sarah Williams paced Abingdon with 15 points and Ella Seymore scored 12.
Rachel Rife was Richlands’ top scorer with 11 points.
John Battle 59, Virginia High 44
BRISTOL, Va. — Anna McKee and Kara Kelley each scored 16 points to lead the Lady Trojans over the Lady Bearcats.
Maria Wilson posted 17 points for Virginia High and Dianna Spence accounted for 15.