BIG STONE GAP — Union spread the wealth in its 53-6 regular season-capping Mountain 7 District win over John Battle on Friday night.
Quarterback Bradley Bunch ran for an 11-yard TD and connected for two passing scores, a 26-yarder to Gabe Sneed and a 16-yarder to Keyandre Davis. Bunch finished 4-of-10 passing for 68 yards.
Corbyn Jenkins, Tanner Jervis, Zavier Lomax and Aiden Hafemeister ran for TDs for Union, which finished with 269 rushing yards on 28 carries. Lomax was the high man with 91 yards on the ground.
Malachi Jenkins fielded a punt and raced 54 yards to the end zone for the Bears’ other score.
Battle avoided the shutout when Broadie Bailey hit Tyler Murray for a 7-yard TD in the third quarter.
Eastside 53, Castlewood 18
COEBURN — Ethan Hill ran for 252 yards and four touchdowns in the Spartans’ Cumberland District rout.
Hill scored on runs of 79, 67, 28 and 17 yards. The two longest scores were sandwiched between Jordan Gray’s 4-yard scoring rush in a 20-0 first quarter. Jaxsyn Collins threw to Cobe Collins for a 77-yard TD and Eastside was up 39-12 at the half.
Racking up 568 yards of offense — 419 of those on the ground — the Spartans got 227 yards of total offense from Jaxsyn Collins. He hit 10 of 20 passes for 149 yards and rushed five times for 78 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown.
In addition to his long TD grab, Cobe Collins rushed three times for 62 yards. Chase Carico made 11 tackles and Gray added seven tackles, an interception and five receptions (31 yards).
Landen Taylor turned 18 carries into 209 of Castlewood’s 231 rushing yards. He also ran for TDs of 51, 23 and 9 yards.
J.I. Burton 12, Thomas Walker 7
EWING — Jaymen Buchanan rushed for 108 yards and Trey Keys added 104 more for the Raiders.
Brayden Dutton’s 24-yard run put Burton on top 6-0 in the first quarter and Xadrian Tayborn’s 3-yard scoring romp doubled its lead.
Thomas Walker got on the board in the fourth quarter when Zack Kidwell ran it in from 3 yards out.
Abingdon 48, Lee High 21
BEN HUR — Cole Lambert threw only seven passes but four went for Falcons touchdowns — three to Haynes Carter.
Lambert finished 6-for-7 for 140 yards. His other TD throw was a 21-yard effort to Braiden Mock. Lucas Honaker relieved Lambert and threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Carter (five catches, 130 yards).
Malique Hounshell returned an interception for a score and Bishop Cook added a 19-yard TD run.
Lee scored all of its points in the fourth quarter on a 26-yard pass from Brynnen Pendergraft to Brayden Hammock and TD runs by Connor Roop and Jace Perkins.