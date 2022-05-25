NORTON — It was a story of offensive overload in Tuesday’s Cumberland District baseball tournament semifinal clash between Eastside and Castlewood.
The Spartans scored three times in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out a 17-16 victory in a game that saw the teams combine for 33 runs and 27 hits.
Clay Ward socked a two-run, one-out double to pull Eastside even in the seventh. The throw enabled Ward to reach third base. Following an infield flyout and hit-by-pitch, he ended the contest by scoring on a passed ball.
Jeremy Sexton paced a 17-hit Spartans assault by going 4-for-4, recording four RBIs and scoring twice. Eli McCoy tripled and doubled in a 3-for-5, five-RBI performance that included three runs. Ward was 3-for-5 with two runs and a pair of RBIs.
Eastside, which overcame a 6-0 first-inning deficit, got two hits and two RBIs from both Blake Jones and Tanner Perry. Will Johnson added two hits and a pair of runs.
Coleman Cook collected two of the Blue Devils’ 10 hits. Kaden Lasley and Ryan Salyers both had three RBIs and two runs scored, and Robert Dishman drove in a pair.
Castlewood broke a 14-14 tie with two sixth-inning runs.
Wednesday’s 5 p.m. championship pits Eastside against tournament host J.I. Burton, which defeated Rye Cove 6-3 in the second semifinal. A consolation game is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Abingdon 9, John Battle 2
ABINGDON — Ethan Gibson firmly put his stamp on this one by going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. Gibson also pitched six strong innings to help the Falcons win the Mountain 7 District tournament title.
Gibson’s three-run round-tripper lifted his team to a 6-1 second-inning advantage. On the mound, he struck out six batters and held John Battle to one earned run.
Abingdon’s Cole Lambert shined offensively, connecting for a home run in a 3-for-3, two-RBI effort. Jack Ferguson, who scored twice and knocked in two runs, and Luke Bedwell each added two hits.
Landon Odum and Will Purifoy both went 3-for-4 for the Trojans.
TENNIS
Region 2D singles
John Battle’s Nathan Spurling and Marion’s Parker White played their way to Region 2D singles titles.
Spurling got the victory when Thomas Walker’s Diego Gonzales retired from the match with Spurling on top 3-2.
Parker defeated Wise Central’s Jaida Meade 7-5, 6-0 for the girls' championship at King.
Region 1D singles
Lebanon's Ava Deckard captured the Region 1D girls title with a three-set win over Thomas Walker’s Dannah Saylor at Virginia-Wise's Humphreys Tennis Complex.
Deckard prevailed 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.