CLINCHPORT — John Matt Justus rushed for 191 yards and three touchdowns to lead Hurley over Rye Cove 36-28 on Monday night in the season opener for both teams.
Using an old-fashioned, smash-mouth attack, the Rebels didn’t attempt a single pass. They piled up 363 rushing yards on 47 attempts and finished with more than 32 minutes in the time-of-possession battle.
Mason Hardin rushed for 129 yards on 18 attempts to lead Rye Cove. He scored the first touchdown of the game on a 28-yard run.
Hurley responded with Justus scoring runs of 31 and 28 yards. Alex Duty, who finished with 117 yards, added a 1-yard plunge for a 22-6 lead in the third quarter.
Zach Baker connected with Ethan Chavez on a 27-yard passing touchdown and Jay Bowen returned a fumble recovery 35 yards to pull the Eagles with two points.
Hurley responded on the ensuing kickoff when Kevin Looney returned the ball 75 yards for a touchdown.
Rye Cove came back with a 21-yard touchdown run by Baker early in the fourth quarter. A 2-point conversion run by Jonathon Howell again cut the lead to two.
Justus accounted for the game’s final score on a 6-yard TD run. He also was the defensive leader for Hurley with seven tackles.
Ashton Starnes was the leading tackler for Rye Cove with eight, including six solo. Roscoe Haines and Howell were each credited with 5½ tackles.
Chilhowie 9, J.I. Burton 0
CHILHOWIE — Daniel Hutton kicked a 28-yard field goal in the first quarter and D.J. Martin race off on a 14-yard touchdown run in the third to carry the Warriors over the Raiders in a nondistrict defensive struggle.
With yards hard to come by, quarterback Jaymen Buchanan led J.I. Burton with 38 passing and 27 rushing yards. Esau Teasley topped the Raiders with 33 rushing yards and Cameron Kennedy added 25.
Lonnie Lindsay was Burton’s leading receiver with two catches for 35 yards.
Martin led Chilhowie with 11 rushes for 46 yards. Jonathan Gilley added 41 yards on the ground and Jordan Williams finished with 31 for the Warriors.