LEBANON — Carson Jenkins was Mr. Do-It-All for Gate City in Friday night’s 30-21 nondistrict win over Lebanon.
Jenkins rushed 23 times for 161 yards and three touchdowns and piled up 191 return yards and a touchdown.
He had touchdown runs of 17, 34 and 29 yards and also a 90-yard kick return for a touchdown. If that wasn’t enough, he also threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Luke Stokes, punted three times for 109 yards and also two tackles on defense.
Carter Dillon had two field goals, Jacob Crabtree had a pick-six and Luke Taylor a rushing touchdown for the Pioneers.
Union 40, Thomas Walker 29
EWING — The Bears ran roughshod over the Pioneers, scoring the first 40 points of the game.
Rayshawn Anderson had two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown to lead Union. He had 75 yards on eight carries.
With a multi-headed rushing attack, Zavier Lomax had three carries for 94 yards and a touchdown and Keyshawn Anderson had five carries for 77 yards and a score.
Johnny Satterfield added three carries for 68 yards, while Bradley Bunch connected on 5-of-9 passing for 57 yards and a touchdown.
Malachi Jenkins had both receiving touchdowns with the other score coming off a 22-yard interception return by Dakota Houston.
Eastside 40, J.I. Burton 12
NORTON — Jaxsyn Collins completed 10 of 16 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns in the Spartans’ Cumberland District win.
Included was a 71-yard touchdown from Collins to Jordan Gray, who had six catches for 215 yards and all three TDs.
Ethan Hill provided the other three touchdowns with 16 carries for 141 yards, including a 75-yard sprint to the end zone.
Jaymen Buchanan had 76 rushing yards, including a 25-yard touchdown run, for the Raiders. Xadriain Tayborn had 44 rushing yards and J.I. Burton’s other touchdown.
Collins also led the Eastside defense with nine tackles. Braedon Hensley and Cobe Collins each had eight.
Ridgeview 49, Richlands 14
RICHLANDS — Freshman quarterback Ryan O’Quinn threw five touchdown passes — four to Brandon Beavers — and the Wolfpack routed the host Blue Tornado.
Koda Counts had the other receiving touchdown. Ridgeview also scored on a pair of rushing touchdowns, including a 6-yarder by Ian Hartsock.
Twin Springs 50, Twin Valley 30
PILGRIM’S KNOB — Ryan Horne rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Titans over the Panthers in the high-scoring affair.
Eli McCoy contributed in a variety of ways with a touchdown pass, two receiving touchdowns and a touchdown run. Abel Dingus finished with a pair of touchdown passes.
Castlewood 44, Bland 28
CASTLEWOOD — Landon Taylor had 18 carries for 285 yards and four touchdowns for the third-highest single-game total ever for the Blue Devils.
His big night started with a 91-yard gallop to the end zone. Jacob Maxfield had a fumble recovery in the end zone for a touchdown, while Brad Steffey had a fumble recovery in addition to 11 tackles.
Austin Kiser hit Slade Castle for a 15-yard touchdown for Castlewood’s other score.
Jack Johnson was Bland’s leading rusher with 16 carries for 99 yards. Corey Hall had three touchdowns and a pair of 2-point conversions.