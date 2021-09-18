COEBURN — Eastside’s Ethan Hill broke a school record Friday in the Spartans’ 51-22 nondistrict win over Honaker at Carl McConnell Stadium.
Hill rushed for 254 yards and a record six touchdowns on 25 carries.
Jaxsyn Collins completed 8 of 13 passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns for Eastside (2-1).
Jordan Gray and Eli McCoy were on the receiving end of Collins’ TD passes.
Gray finished the night with 96 yards on five catches for the Spartans.
Honaker got 108 yards and a touchdown from Aidan Lowe.
Eastside is scheduled to be back in action on Sept. 24 at Holston.
CHRISTIANSBURG 28, CENTRAL 20
NORTON — Kenyon Johnson rushed for two touchdowns and Casey Graham threw for one and ran for another to lead the Blue Demons to a nondistrict win at Warrior Stadium.
Johnson’s runs of 3 and 1 yards in the first quarter bookended a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Central’s Tyson Tester in the opening quarter.
Christiansburg (3-0) went up 21-7 in the third quarter when Graham connected with Drew Lloyd for a 29-yard touchdown pass play.
Matthew Boggs scored from 21 and 2 yards to pull Central (2-2) to within one point, but a missed PAT left the Blue Demons with a 21-20 lead.
Graham sealed the win in the final quarter with a 20-yard touchdown run.
Johnson led Christiansburg with 53 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.
Boggs had 127 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries for the Warriors.
PATRICK HENRY 62, LEE 34
BEN HUR — Jay McFail rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns and added a TD on a kickoff return and a fumble recovery to lead the Rebels to a high-scoring win at Five Star Stadium.
Connor Beeson added 72 yards and three touchdowns on five carries for Patrick Henry.
Most of the scoring for Lee (0-2) came through the air.
Generals quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft completed 17 of 39 passes for 311 yards and four touchdowns.
Grayson Huff led Lee’s ground attack with 149 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.
RIDGEVIEW 42, GRUNDY 13
CLINTWOOD — Ryan O’Quinn completed 8 of 15 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 14 times for 82 yards and another score to lead the Wolfpack (3-0) to a nondistrict win over Grundy.
Cannon Hill picked up 100 yards rushing on 12 carries with two touchdowns.
Brandon Beavers led the receiving corps for Ridgeview with 82 yards and two touchdowns on three catches.
Ian Scammell powered Grundy’s offensive effort with 146 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.
Ridgeview is scheduled to host Lee High on Sept. 24.
ABINGDON 42, RICHLANDS 0
RICHLANDS — Abingdon (2-1) won at Richlands for the first time since 1978 and the Falcons did it in impressive fashion.
Luke Honaker completed 7 of 11 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown and Cole Lambert completed 3 of 4 attempts for 159 yards and two touchdownsf for Abingdon.
The Falcons got 90 yards and a touchdown from Bishop Cook, while Honaker added 53 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
