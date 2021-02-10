BLUEFIELD, Va. — On a must-win night, the Graham boys basketball team got it done.

Forcing Lee High into 15 turnovers in the first half and shooting 74.5% from the field, the G-Men (15-0) swamped the Generals 95-56 in a Region 2D quarterfinal game Tuesday.

“I thought our defense was probably one of the best efforts we’ve had,” Graham coach Todd Baker told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. “I thought this was probably our most complete game of the season.”

Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw set the tone for the G-Men right at the start, stealing the ball off Lee’s opening possession and putting it through the hoop.

The onslaught continued with Graham scoring on eight of its first nine field-goal tries and forcing 10 turnovers in the game’s first five minutes, racking up a 24-0 lead after a dunk by David Graves.

“It’s regionals and it’s really win or go home,” Turner-Bradshaw told the Telegraph.

Lee (4-8) got its first score with 2:31 left in the first period on a jumper by Parker Chance. At the end of the quarter, Graham led 32-4. The G-Men acquired their 53-17 halftime margin when Roberts stole the ball and laid the ball in the hoop in transition.

Lee did not score in the final 1:33 before intermission and was 5 for 14 from the field in the first half.

Graves paced Graham’s scoring with 22 points, Turner-Bradshaw ended with 19, Owens added 11 and Dales had 10.

Overall, Lee converted 12 of 13 free throws and sank 18 field goals but incurred 20 turnovers. Jaxon Collier led all scorers with 25 points; five of his nine baskets were 3-pointers.

Lee coach Kevon Honeycutt told the Telegraph his team had dealt with COVID-19 protocols all season.

“We’ve been quarantined three times as a team,” he said. “So obviously you can’t find a rhythm.”

He was proud that his team got to the regionals for the past two years that he has been their coach.

“We’re accomplishing something as a program,” Honeycutt said. “I know what I’m getting out of them every night. I know they’re going to play defense, and that’s the most important thing.”

“It speaks a lot for the kids (that) you’re down 20 and you continue to play, continue to fight. That’s part of it. It’s part of basketball. You’ve got to continue to play.”

It was the last game in a Lee uniform for Tyler and Dylan Fannon, twin brothers.

The G-Men moved on to Thursday’s regional semifinal game against Gate City, which beat Tazewell 82-42 on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

“We’ve got a really big team coming in here, a very physical team on the defensive end ... so we’ve got our work cut out for the next couple of games,” Baker said.

The Region 2D championship game is scheduled for Friday evening at the higher-seeded team’s home court.

Ridgeview 74, Marion 63

MARION — In its first-ever appearance in the regional tournament, the Wolfpack nabbed their first tournament victory in a thrilling win over Marion.

Ridgeview closed the third quarter on a 13-0 run after being tied at 38.

Gabe Brown scored 23 to lead the ’Pack and Austin Mullins threw in 16. Koda Counts and Trenton Adkins also netted 14 and 10, respectively, for Ridgeview.

Ridgeview travels to Big Stone Gap on Thursday to face Union in a regional semifinal matchup.

Region 1D Boys

Twin Springs 71, Honaker 46

HONAKER — The Titans pulled off a big road win behind 28 points from Bradley Owens. Twin Springs moved into the Region 1D semifinals on Thursday at Hogoheegee champion Holston.

The Nickelsville crew led 21-9 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.

Honaker was led by junior Trajon Boyd, who netted 20 points.

Region 3D Boys

Abingdon 83, Hidden Valley 36

ABINGDON — Chase Hungate led the way for the Falcons with 17 points and five steals in a rout of Hidden Valley.

Jake Thacker netted 16 points and had nine assists and Jake O’Quinn scored 11 points.

Big sophomore Evan Ramsey finished with a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds, also recording six blocks.

Abingdon will host Cave Spring on Thursday in the Region 3D semifinals.

Region 1D Girls

Honaker 72, Eastside 51

HONAKER — The season came to an end for the Lady Spartans, who fell to the defending Class 1 co-champion Lady Tigers.

Eastside senior Anna Whited scored a career-high 30 points in her final high school game.

Honaker moved into the Region 1D semifinals at Hogoheegee champion Rural Retreat on Thursday.

The Lady Spartans (11-7) finished with a Cumberland District co-championship in the regular season and a sixth consecutive tournament title.

LeeAnna McNulty’s 24 points led Honaker.