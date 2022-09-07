Keith Warner knows what it is like to play the numbers game.
The Twin Springs football coach and his staff deal with a numbers crunch every season.
So do several other coaching staffs at the smallest of public schools in Virginia that dot the landscape around the area.
The latest program to fall victim to small numbers on the gridiron is Twin Valley. Panthers athletic officials announced earlier this week that the school is canceling the remainder of the 2022 football season after just one game.
The hard decison by Twin Valley has left programs across the region, including Warner’s Titans, in a tough spot. But Warner said he understands.
“It is a daily effort,” Warner said of operating a program at small VHSL Class 1 schools. “A lot of these Single A schools have 375-450 kids, and they don’t have to worry about numbers.
“Small schools that have 185 kids (9th-12th grade) are playing a numbers game every year. We’re talking roughly only 90 boys in your whole school.”
Warner guided the Titans to the Cumberland District championship last season, and the roster has steadily increased each year. But with small school enrollments, he knows the roster number can decline, regardless of the team’s wins and losses.
“The first year my staff and I came to Twin Springs, we went to the first day of practice with nine kids. So it is hard,” Warner said.
NOT EASY
Twin Valley started the season with 18 players. It had declined to 16 after the first game of the season. Still, canceling the season was not an easy decision.
“The decision to cancel the 2022 football season is a difficult decision and I assure anyone that is questioning the decision that it was done with great deliberation and with the best interest of everyone involved,” Twin Valley Athletic Director Brian Moore said in a Facebook post. “This is a decision that had to be made objectively. As an adult we had to look at the situation and not allow emotion to guide us into doing something that we would at a later date regret. Every scenario and every situation we played out put the safety of those 16 kids in jeopardy and that was something that I personally could not accept.”
GOING FORWARD
With Twin Valley’s decision to not play football this season, nine teams — Twin Springs, Rye Cove, Thomas Walker, Honaker, Hurley, Grundy, Northwood, Craig County and Riverview, West Virginia — have had their schedule reduced to nine games.
According to the VHSL, the teams have three options going forward. They can play just nine games, they can accept a forfeit from Twin Valley or they can add a new opponent to their schedule.
Most prefer to schedule a new opponent.
That will not be an easy task.
With the season in progress, program’s already have their 10-game schedules set.
The likely only opponent to find is another school that has been affected by a cancellation. Even with that, schedules would have to be manipulated so that the two teams would have the same open date or possibly play two games in one week.
“We are trying to find another opponent at this time. We don’t have very many options at this point,” Twin Springs’ Warner said. “But we are trying to look at multiple schedules of other teams and find a date that will work.”
Thomas Walker Athletic Director Kristen Parker said the Pioneers’ preferred choice is to schedule another game.
“We are starting immediately to try to find a replacement for (Twin Valley) on this year’s schedule,” Parker said. “We hate it for Twin Valley. We know they did everything they could to try to play this year.”
SCHOOL HISTORY
Emory & Henry’s volleyball program played its way into history Tuesday.
The Wasps defeated rival UVA Wise 25-19, 25-21, 25-15 to pick up their first victory of the season. More importantly, the win gave E&H (1-6, 1-1) its first win as an NCAA DII program and its first win as a member of the South Atlantic Conference.
Junior middle blocker Hannah Watson, a Dobyns-Bennett graduate, posted a team-high nine kills to go along with five blocks while sophomore outside hitter Camden Jones, a former Virginia High standout, registered six kills, seven digs and three blocks.
Sophomore Paige Halcrow had 16 assists and seven digs and freshman Payton Rolfsen dished out 14 assists. Junior libero Libby Bickelhaupt finished with 13 digs for the Wasps.
The Cavaliers’ attack was led by sophomore Kaylee Scarce, who put down a match-high nine kills against the Wasps. Sophomore Lily Gutierrez paced UVA Wise (3-2, 0-1) in assists with 16 and led the defensive effort with seven digs.
FUTURE CAV
Thomas Walker softball standout Gracee Greear announced this week that she has committed to continue her academic and athletic career at UVA Wise.
THE TOP 7
Here’s a look at the Southwest Virginia Top 7 as selected by a collection of folks connected to the sports scene in the area.
Graham moves into the top spot, with Ridgeview coming in at No. 2.
Union, at No. 3, and Abingdon, at No. 4, swap places this week.
Wise Central, at No. 5, and Rural Retreat, at No. 7, make their debuts in the poll this week after solid starts to the season.
The poll is based on a 10-8-6-4-3-2-1 points system. Listed are the teams, first place votes in parentheses, the team’s record and total points.
FOOTBALL
1) Graham (9) 2-0 114
2) Ridgeview (3) 2-0 98
3) Union, 2-0 68
4) Abingdon, 1-1 37
5) Wise Central, 2-0 32
6) Patrick Henry, 2-0 21
7) Rural Retreat, 2-0 13
Others receiving votes: Holston 7, Tazewell 5, Richlands 2, Honaker 1, Twin Springs 1.