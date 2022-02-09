Friday is a big day for Southwest Virginia high school basketball.
With district tournaments set to begin early next week, seeding for the tournaments will not be decided until Friday with at least a couple of district championships likely decided on the court on the same day.
Here’s a look at some of the likely district scenarios heading into the final Friday of the regular season.
MOUNTAIN 7 BOYS
Union is the top seed.
The Bears clinched the regular-season championship and the district’s top seed in the Region 2D tournament (16-5, 11-0) with a win over John Battle on Monday.
Three teams are in contention for the district’s number two seed.
Gate City (10-9, 8-3), Abingdon (13-7, 8-3) and Ridgeview (16-4, 6-4) can all finish in a tie for second place in the final standings.
Abingdon plays at Ridgeview Friday.
The Falcons could earn the second spot in the district with a win over Ridgeview and if Union beats Gate City Friday.
In such a scenario, Abingdon would be the number two seed, while Gate City would be third and Ridgeview would be fourth.
A victory by Ridgeview over Abingdon and a Union win over Gate City would put Ridgeview, Abingdon and Gate City in a three-way tie for the second spot.
The seeding would be determined by a blind draw by the three schools.
Seeding for fifth through seventh in the district tournament could also end up in a three-way tie if Wise Central defeats John Battle on Friday.
A Battle victory, however, would settle the final seeds for the district tournament with Battle as the fifth seed, Lee High as the sixth seed and Central as the seventh seed.
MOUNTAIN 7 GIRLS
Ridgeview is on the way to clinching the district championship and the top seed in the district tournament with wins over Lee High on Thursday and Abingdon on Friday.
If the Lady Wolfpack stumbles, however, Gate City could move into a tie for the top spot with a win over Union on Friday.
Wise Central will be the third seed in the tournament with either Union or John Battle as the fourth seed and the other as the fifth.
Abingdon and Lee High round out the seeding as the sixth and seventh teams in the tournament.
CUMBERLAND BOYS
It’s a Scott County battle for the district championship and the top in the Cumberland tournament.
Rye Cove (16-3, 7-2) and Twin Springs (14-7, 7-2) play at Twin Springs Friday with the winner claiming the district title.
The loser will tie J.I. Burton for the second seed.
Based on wins and losses within the district, a loss in Friday’s game by Rye Cove would give Burton the second seed and Rye Cove the third seed.
If Twin Springs loses, the Titans would be the district’s second seed and Burton would be the third seed.
Eastside will be the fourth seed in the district tournament with Thomas Walker and Castlewood the likely fifth and sixth seeds.
CUMBERLAND GIRLS
Friday night is a title night in the Cumberland girls race.
Eastside travels to Thomas Walker Friday with the Cumberland championship on the line.
Both teams have identical 8-1 district records.
The winner will earn the top seed and the district’s automatic bid to the regional tournament. The loser will be the district’s No. 2 seed.
J.I. Burton is the three seed in the district.
Twin Springs hosts Rye Cove Friday with the winner gaining the fourth seed and the loser being the fifth seed.
Castlewood will be the sixth seed.