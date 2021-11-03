Prep football in Virginia has its final regular-season games this weekend.
Volleyball in the commonwealth is in postseason play with regional tournaments.
Cross country meets wind up a week from Saturday with the state championships.
While the fall sports are winding down, winter sports are just getting ready to get cranked up.
With November here and the start of the basketball season just around the corner, tournaments cannot be far away.
PRESEASON
Tournament-format play begins in the preseason for Virginia basketball teams with the girls Candace Rakes Memorial Jamboree at UVA Wise’s Prior Convocation Center.
A total of 10 teams including host Wise Central from the Mountain 7 District will compete in the preseason event that has more than eight hours of basketball scheduled.
In addition to Central, the tournament includes Mountain 7 programs from Union, Lee High and John Battle; Marion from the Southwest District; Cumberland District teams J.I. Burton and Thomas Walker; Twin Valley from the Black Diamond District; Lebanon from the Hogoheegee District; and Letcher Central from Whitesburg, Ky.
TOURNAMENTS GALORE
The first tournaments of the regular season begin on Nov. 30 with girls PVNB Tip-Off at the Prior Center and the boys and girls Ballard Lee Tip-Off at Virginia High.
Eight teams — host Wise Central, Union, J.I. Burton, Thomas Walker, Lebanon, Richlands, Grundy and Twin Valley — will compete in the PVNB with four games scheduled on Nov. 30, Dec. 3 and 4.
In the boys Ballard Lee tournament in Bristol, eight teams — Virginia High, John Battle, Holston, Patrick Henry, Marion, Honaker, George Wythe and Northwood — will compete. Seven of the same teams will compete in the girls Ballard Lee tournament at Virginia High.
Eastside’s girls will play instead of Northwood in the tournament. Games are scheduled each day Nov. 30-Dec. 4.
Four boys basketball teams from Southwest Virginia will be involved in the Dec. 10-11 Tennessee vs. Virginia Shootout at Viking Hall in Bristol.
Gate City, Union, Wise Central and Abingdon will be matched up against Tennessee squads Volunteer, Tennessee High, Sullivan East and Unicoi County.
Tournaments continue the next week when the Wise Central and Ridgeview girls squads compete in the girls Arby’s Classic Dec. 16-18 in Bristol.
Lee High boys host a tournament on their home floor the week of Dec. 20, while other teams — Burton and Eastside boys and Eastside girls — will compete in the Smoky Mountain Classic tournaments in Gatlinburg the same week.
The final week of December will feature the Arby’s Classic with Union and Wise Central competing with teams from across the country.
The same week will also feature a girls tournament at Lee High and the biggest boys basketball tournament in Southwest Virginia, The UVA Wise Holiday Classic.
The Classic at the Prior Center is scheduled to run Dec. 27-30 with 12 teams — Wise Central, Virginia High, J.I. Burton, Eastside, Rye Cove, Ridgeview, Richlands, Northwood, Chilhowie, Lebanon, Grundy and Honaker — competing throughout the week.
THE POLLS
Here’s a look at the Southwest Virginia Top 7 football poll as selected by a collection of folks connected to the sports scene in the area.
The teams are selected from Region D districts.
Graham stays on top of the final poll of the gridiron season. But the G-Men are not the unanimous pick as they have been for the past four weeks.
Abingdon garnered three first-place polls from the panel.
The polls are based on an 8-6-5-4-3-2-1 points system. Listed are first place votes in parentheses, the team’s record and total points.
FOOTBALL
Graham, (11) 8-0 106
Abingdon, (3), 8-1 84
Union, 6-3 55
Wise Central, 6-3 51
Virginia High, 8-1 50
Ridgeview, 6-3 33
Holston, 9-0 19
Others receiving votes: Twin Springs 6, Chilhowie 1.