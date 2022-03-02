Some new faces will join first-year head coach Gary Collier on the football field this year at Rye Cove.
While B.I. Salyers and Robbie Norris may be new to the Rye Cove football program, they are definitely not strangers to the gridiron.
Salyers comes to the Eagles after working as an assistant coach at Dobyns-Bennett since 2012. Salyers has worked as the D-B defensive coordinator since 2016.
Like Collier, Salyers was an All-America performer at Emory & Henry as a player.
During his coaching career, Salyers was head coach at Chincoteague, St. Paul, Castlewood and J.J. Kelly.
While at the now-closed St.Paul, Salyers led the Deacons to three straight Cumberland District championships.
He also led J.J. Kelly to two post-season appearances during his seven-year tenure with the Indians. Salyers, a J.J. Kelly alum, was the final football coach at the school, which closed in 2011 and consolidated with Pound High to form Wise Central.
Norris was an assistant coach at West Ridge this past fall. Prior to that, he was the athletic director and a former football coach at the now-closed Sullivan North.
Norris guided the Golden Raiders to the postseason nine times, including two conference and two regional championships during his 2006-2017 tenure as head coach.
Norris was an assistant with the North program from 1996 to 2001, and he served as assistant for four seasons at Dobyns-Bennett.
ANOTHER COACHING CHANGE
Football is not the only coaching change happening for Rye Cove.
Former assistant coach Heather Petersen has been named as the new volleyball coach.
Petersen replaces Brittney Salyer, who resigned the post earlier this year.
A former All-Region D player and the Cumberland District hitter of the year during the 2006 season at Rye Cove, Petersen has been an assistant coach in the Lady Eagles program since 2013.
She also served as a middle school coach at Rye Cove and coached the Tri-Cities Extreme Volleyball Club team 2015-2019.
“I’m extremely thankful to have the opportunity to take over the program,” Petersen said Wednesday. “This is something that I’ve wanted to do since I started playing high school volleyball.”
BEST WISHES TO A LEGEND AND FRIEND
To meet Jeff Adkins is to consider him a friend.
His outgoing, love-of-life personality makes you like him.
True to his nature, Adkins quietly slipped out the back door of coaching without a lot of fanfare at the end of John Battle’s girls basketball run this season.
He coached boys and girls basketball at different times at the now-closed Whitewood and Coeburn high schools as well as Eastside and most recently at John Battle.
His career spanned 41 years and included 450 wins. More importantly than the wins, were the number of young lives Adkins influenced during four decades.
Thank you, coach, for all you did to improve the lives of young people, and best wishes in the next stage or your journey.
TUSCULUM GETS A GOOD ONE
Rye Cove superstar Ethan Chavez announced his intention earlier this week to continue his basketball career and education at NCAA DII Tusculum University in Greeneville.
Chavez scored around 1,200 points in his prep career for the Eagles.
He is a member of an exclusive club at Rye Cove as one of only a dozen players to score over 1,000 points.
CAREER NIGHT FOR DEAN
Former Gate City star Bradley Dean had a career night on the floor Saturday for UVA Wise.
The freshman scored a career-high 38 points to lead the Cavaliers against Catawba in the season finale for the Cavs.
UVA Wise lost the contest 92-89 in overtime.
In addition to his 38 points, Dean finished with five rebounds, four assists, two blocked shots and two steals.
CAVS’ JOHNSON PLAYER OF THE WEEK
UVA Wise redshirt senior Kalee Johnson has been named the South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball player of the week for her play in a pair of Cavalier victories last week.
For the week, the Happy Valley graduate averaged 17 points, 13.5 rebounds and three steals in the two games.
Johnson started the week with an 11-point, 10-rebound performance in a 67-56 win over Tusculum.
Saturday, the forward registered 23 points, 17 rebounds, five steals and two blocks as UVA Wise knocked off No. 23 Catawba 75-59.
WCCS’ MEADE TOPS 1,000 POINTS
John Meade, of Coeburn, recently ended his career as a member of the 1,000-point club for Wise County Christian School.
Meade’s accomplishment came in just 58 games, including a 9-game season in his junior year because of COVID-19.