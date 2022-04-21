A familiar face to folks in Dickenson County has been selected to guide the Ridgeview football program.
Dewayne Stanley was confirmed Wednesday by the Dickenson County School Board to head up the Wolfpack program.
He replaces Todd Tiller, who accepted the football coaching job at Honaker earlier this year after two years at the helm at Ridgeview.
Stanley has 32 years of experience in prep coaching in Dickenson County, including coaching the Wolfpack baseball team this season.
The coach will stay focused on baseball throughout the season but will be working on football as well in the near future, he said Wednesday.
“I’m looking forward to getting started in a little bit,” Stanley said.
He coached 25 years as the top assistant for offensive mastermind James Colley at Haysi, which included 17 Black Diamond District championships, three Region D championships and two 1A West Sectional co-championships.
No regional nor sectional champion was crowned under the VHSL’s defunct sectional system.
Over the past seven seasons, Stanley has served as either defensive or offensive coordinator at Ridgeview.
He has helped direct the Wolfpack to five Region 2D playoff appearances in the school’s seven season, which includes a COVID-19 diluted spring season.
Last season, Stanley helped lead Ridgeview to the regional championship game.
Stanley inherits a team that finished 9-4 last season and returns a host of starters, led by Times News Southwest Virginia offensive player of the year Ryan O’Quinn.
As a freshman quarterback last season, O’Quinn passed for over 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns.
Brandon Beavers, a rising senior wide receiver, caught most of O’Quinn’s TD passes.
The Wolfpack defense should also be solid with linebackers Cannon Hill and Ian Hartsock returning in the fall.
JOINING THE HALL
The Virginia High School Hall of Fame will hold its induction banquet Sunday in Charlottesville.
Three Southwest Virginia notables will be inducted to the Hall as part of the 2022 class.
DONNIE QUALLS
A 1972 graduate from Rye Cove, Qualls went on to be one of the most successful coaches at his alma mater.
During his 24 seasons as the girls volleyball coach from 1981 to 2003, Qualls led Rye Cove to two state championships, 20 Cumberland District championships, 12 Region D championships, four state runner-up trophies, and four regional runner-up finishes.
His volleyball teams amassed a 385-79 record
Qualls coached the girls basketball program for eight years at Rye Cove.
He led the Lady Eagles to the state quarterfinals in basketball in 1997-98, and his teams compiled a 151-49 record, winning six district championships and one region title.
In addition to volleyball and basketball, he coached girls track and field at Rye Cove for a decade.
ASHTON BISHOP WILLIAMS
Bishop Williams is the second hall of fame inductee this year from Scott County.
She participated in track and field at Gate City from 2004 through 2007 and won nine state championships and three runner-up medals.
Bishop Williams was one of the most dominant track athletes in the state during her prep career.
She won the outdoor high jump three times (2005, 2006, and 2007), setting a meet record at the time with a jump of 5-foot-7.
She won state titles in the 1600-meter run in 2004 and won two state titles in the 100-meter hurdles (2006 and 2007) and was state runner-up three times in the 800 meters (2004, 2005 and 2006).
Bishop Williams still holds Gate City records in 400m, 800m, 1600m, 3200m, 100m hurdles, 300m hurdles, and high jump and still holds the 800m record at the Six Rivers Relays and the Southwest Virginia record in the 300m hurdles.
Bishop Williams also participated in cross country from 2004 through 2007 and earned all-state honors twice.
She participated in volleyball from 2004 and 2005, and she was a member of the 2005 state champion volleyball team.
Bishop Williams won a 2006 state title as a member of the Gate City girls basketball team.
LUKE OWENS
Owens’ achievements on the football field and the wrestling mat are unparalleled in Grundy’s history.
He was one of the most dominant wrestlers in the country during his junior and senior years for the Golden Wave.
Owens is a three-time state champion wrestler at 275 pounds and is the school’s only national champion as the 1997 Freestyle national champion.
He was a six-time All-American in Freestyle and Greco Roman. As part of the Grundy wrestling program, Owens was a part of four state championship teams (1995-98) and produced three undefeated seasons (1996-98) with a 129-5 career record.
Owens was the No. 1 ranked heavyweight in the country in all three styles (Freestyle, Greco Roman, and Folk style) as both a junior and senior.
His high school football career was also impressive as an offensive lineman, defensive tackle and linebacker.
Owens was a two-time all-state selection as a junior and senior as well as a four-time all-region and four-time all-district pick. He was a four-year letterman and two-year starter as an offensive lineman (2001 and 2002) at Virginia Tech, where he earned second-team All-Big East Conference.
Owens played on four straight bowl teams (1999 Sugar, 2000-01 Gator, and 2002 San Francisco Bowl) for the Hokies.
Owens served for eight seasons as football coach at Wise Central before resigning the post in January.
LOOKING AT THE NFL
Justin Hamilton is looking to get back into the NFL.
Hamilton, most recently the Virginia Tech defensive coordinator until the end of this past season, says he wants to continue to coach, but he’d like to do it as an assistant in the NFL instead of at the collegiate level.
A high school superstar at the former Clintwood High School, Hamilton played college football at Virginia Tech and then played in the NFL for Cleveland and Washington before his career came to an end in 2008.
His coaching career includes stints at UVA Wise, VMI and Virginia Tech.
UVA WISE’S STILTNER GARNERS AWARDS
UVA Wise junior right-hander Garrett Stiltner has been named the South Atlantic Conference pitcher of the week and the Southeast Region pitcher of the week by the National Baseball Writers Association.
Last week, Stiltner tossed 11 innings of scoreless baseball, striking out nine and allowing just three hits.
His week was highlighted by a complete-game, three-hit shutout in a 1-0 win over Limestone on Friday.