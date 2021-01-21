Lloyd Combs loved sports, particularly the North Carolina basketball program, the Cincinnati Reds, anything his alma mater James Madison was doing and high school sports in Southwest Virginia.
How he loved high sports in Southwest Virginia.
Lloyd suffered a stroke a couple of years back and on Tuesday morning he succumbed to COVID-19. He was 68.
Another number among the hundreds of thousands taken too early by the terrible pandemic.
But Lloyd was so much more than just a number.
He was a friend to so many.
He will be missed by all.
Lloyd was the sports authority in Buchanan County. He wrote for the Virginia Mountaineer, a weekly publication in Grundy. He also was a freelance writer for several newspapers in the region, including the Times News on occasion.
He was a published author of a few books, including “These Are Their Stories: Tales from the sidelines to the bleachers to the press box.”
The title is rather self-explanatory. The book told stories — some funny, some sad, some ridiculous but true, and some just downright bizarre — about happenings from sporting events on the sideline, in the bleachers or in the press box.
The book was my personal favorite of Lloyd’s writings.
I and dozens of others shared our stories with Lloyd about our observations over the years. But he was the one who took the time to put them all together in one collection, priceless memories of the best of times in Southwest Virginia sports history for all to share.
In addition to writing for too many newspapers to mention and his books, the media magnet also was a radio broadcaster for the local radio station in Grundy.
He did about every job imaginable at the station at one time or another. His favorite, without doubt, was play-by-play broadcasting of numerous high school sports.
Lloyd was passionate about sports and his broadcasts often reflected that passion, often at the expense of the referees officiating.
While his voice was booming, most knew he was harmless even at his most excitable moments.
Most also knew it was his passion and love for the games and the thousands of athletes he wrote about over decades that drove him.
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Gate City’s Sarah Thompson and Twin Springs’ Connor Lane are the basketball players of the week.
Thompson helped the Lady Blue Devils stay unbeaten with double-digit points performances in wins over Union, John Battle and Abingdon.
Thompson averaged 16 points per game in the wins.
Lane helped the Titans stay in the thick of the Cumberland District race by spearheading wins over Eastside and Thomas Walker and nondistrict foe Holston.
Lane notched point totals of 21, 27 and 19 for an average of 22.3 points per game.
BASKETBALL TOP 6
Here’s a look at the top six basketball teams in Southwest Virginia (records through Jan. 20):
Boys
1. Abingdon 9-1
2. Union 7-2
3. Graham 6-0
4. Grundy 4-1
5. J.I. Burton 8-1
6. Twin Springs 8-2
Girls
1. Gate City 8-0
2. Honaker 5-0
3. Wise Central 9-2
4. Ridgeview 5-3
5. Marion 6-0
6. Thomas Walker 8-1